Cardinals Defense Prepares For Jameis Winston Experience

Any time Jameis Winston is behind a microphone, buckle up.

When answering questions for the New York media ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals, there was something the Giants quarterback wanted to get off his chest following their 12-7 win over the Titans.

"Honestly, this is how I feel. I feel like a lot of people are surprised that we can win a game in the manner that we did because everyone is so used to me throwing for 500 yards and throwing interceptions," Winston said. "It's a question because, I get it, the identity, right? Like, that's what y'all are used to. And that's why assumptions make a … right? So, again, my desire is to score some touchdowns this game."

That leaves two styles of Winston for whom the Cardinals need to prep. They could play against a Winston-led team that only threw for 114 yards, focused on running the football more due to poor weather, and settled for four field goals.

They could play against the type of quarterback that has no issues standing in the pocket and airing it out.

"He's not afraid to throw it in tight windows," linebacker Jack Gibbens said. "You definitely have to be on your P's and Q's and try to close those windows as fast as you can. You can never relax, even if you think you're in a good spot or if you got your guy covered because he might still try to fit it in there."