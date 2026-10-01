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Cardinals Defense Prepares For Jameis Winston Experience

Risky quarterback against aggressive defensive players sets up for entertaining battle

Oct 01, 2026 at 04:10 PM
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Zach Gershman

azcardinals.com

Head coach Mike LaFleur (center) talks with senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin (left) and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis (right) during practice this week.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Head coach Mike LaFleur (center) talks with senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin (left) and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis (right) during practice this week.

Any time Jameis Winston is behind a microphone, buckle up.

When answering questions for the New York media ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals, there was something the Giants quarterback wanted to get off his chest following their 12-7 win over the Titans.

"Honestly, this is how I feel. I feel like a lot of people are surprised that we can win a game in the manner that we did because everyone is so used to me throwing for 500 yards and throwing interceptions," Winston said. "It's a question because, I get it, the identity, right? Like, that's what y'all are used to. And that's why assumptions make a … right? So, again, my desire is to score some touchdowns this game."

That leaves two styles of Winston for whom the Cardinals need to prep. They could play against a Winston-led team that only threw for 114 yards, focused on running the football more due to poor weather, and settled for four field goals.

They could play against the type of quarterback that has no issues standing in the pocket and airing it out.

"He's not afraid to throw it in tight windows," linebacker Jack Gibbens said. "You definitely have to be on your P's and Q's and try to close those windows as fast as you can. You can never relax, even if you think you're in a good spot or if you got your guy covered because he might still try to fit it in there."

Winston provides the same stresses on a defenses as other quarterbacks, coach Mike LaFleur said. Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis pointed to the loads of tape he has at his disposal from Winston's 12 seasons.

Safety Budda Baker tries to take down then-Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston the last time Winston started against the Cardinals, in Tampa during the 2019 season.
Jason Behnken/AP
Safety Budda Baker tries to take down then-Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston the last time Winston started against the Cardinals, in Tampa during the 2019 season.

However, LaFleur did recall Winston's outing against the Lions last year in which Winston went 18-for-36 for 366 yards, a pair of touchdowns, and an interception in the 34-27 loss to Detroit -- AKA, The Jameis Winston Experience.

"I've played Jameis quite often and like you just said, he can sling it and he can go for 500 any minute," LaFleur said. "At any given time that guy can put up a lot of points and yards."

Winston is a high-risk, high-reward quarterback. Since entering the league as the first overall pick back in 2015, Winston ranks third with 114 interceptions, only one behind full-time starters Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins. In 2019, he famously became the first and only quarterback to have 30 or more touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season.

"When Jameis gets throwing, he's going to throw it up," cornerback Garrett Williams said. "He's going to give opportunities for his receivers to make plays. For us, we're looking at it like he's going to give us opportunities to make plays."

Since Winston took over for Jaxson Dart in Week 2, the Giants have yet to score an offensive touchdown. With pressure mounting in New York to put points on the board, there could be some urgency from Winston to test the Cardinals.

That's where Gibbens cautions the defense to stick within their scheme and game plan.

The key word? Attack.

"We talk a lot about hitting your pitch and not chasing stuff," Gibbens said. "But when there's opportunities to be aggressive and the calls within the structure of the defense allows you to do that, you got to make the most of those opportunities and make a play."

PRYOR TAKEN BY PATRIOTS

The Cardinals have an open spot on the practice squad after veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor was signed by the New England Patriots.

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