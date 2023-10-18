Kyler Murray Returns To Field, But How Close To Hjalte Froholdt?

Kyler Murray is back at practice, and we'll see how long that process goes before he actually gets on a field on a Sunday against another team. "He hasn't taken a snap in this offense," coach Jonathan Gannon said. "We've got to see him do a lot of things."

One of those things is taking snaps under center.

In six games, current Cardinals starter Joshua Dobbs has been under center for 113 plays this season, according to Pro Football Reference. It's been a key to the Cards' play-action game and the zone-read Dobbs has run effectively at times.

Murray, who has played in 57 games in his career, has been under center only 85 times total. In 10 games and three plays last season, he did it nine times.

Previous coach Kliff Kingsbury said before Murray was even drafted that he believed there wasn't anything an offense couldn't do out of the shotgun, and preferred to have the vast majority of his plays from that formation. But new OC Drew Petzing's playbook sure looks like it benefits from a QB who can turn away from the defense and help keep them guessing.