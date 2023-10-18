Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Kyler Murray Returns To Field, But How Close To Hjalte Froholdt?

In new offense, playing under center will be crucial

Oct 18, 2023 at 04:51 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Kyler Murray is back at practice, and we'll see how long that process goes before he actually gets on a field on a Sunday against another team. "He hasn't taken a snap in this offense," coach Jonathan Gannon said. "We've got to see him do a lot of things."

One of those things is taking snaps under center.

In six games, current Cardinals starter Joshua Dobbs has been under center for 113 plays this season, according to Pro Football Reference. It's been a key to the Cards' play-action game and the zone-read Dobbs has run effectively at times.

Murray, who has played in 57 games in his career, has been under center only 85 times total. In 10 games and three plays last season, he did it nine times.

Previous coach Kliff Kingsbury said before Murray was even drafted that he believed there wasn't anything an offense couldn't do out of the shotgun, and preferred to have the vast majority of his plays from that formation. But new OC Drew Petzing's playbook sure looks like it benefits from a QB who can turn away from the defense and help keep them guessing.

It's possible the shotgun is used more frequently when Kyler gets back on the field, but it is inevitable Murray will have to gain comfort in that kind of play.

2022_LAC_1127pv_0550
Peter Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

The Snap Count Story - Week 6

For first time, McBride has the most work of the tight ends
news

Near-Misses To Hollywood Brown, And Rams Aftermath

news

Zach Ertz's Emotions Spike, And Friday Before The Rams

news

Trade Deadline Approaches; What Is M.O.'s M.O.? 

Speculated deals is one thing, but how will Cardinals GM operate
news

Kei'Trel Clark And His Removal From The Starting Lineup

Cardinals will need rookie if Thompson is sidelined
news

The Snap Count Story - Week 5

Hamilton moves into starting lineup but injuries get Clark playing time
news

A Tale Of Two Quarterbacks, And Bengals Aftermath

news

The Petzing Effect, And Friday Before The Bengals

news

Cardinals To Debut New Black Uniforms Against Bengals

Third and final combination put into use
news

It Only Makes Sense The Passtronaut Wants To Go To Space

QB Joshua Dobbs, an aerospace engineer, has it on the bucket list
news

The Snap Count Story - Week 4

Wilkinson, Colon continue to share time at left guard
Advertising