Kyler Murray Shows Off Rehab Progress Again

Quarterback has video of squats as he improves knee

Apr 07, 2023 at 11:30 AM
If Jonathan Gannon has been clear about anything since he has taken over as Cardinals coach, it's that he won't put a timeline on the return of quarterback Kyler Murray from his ACL surgery and rehab.

Murray isn't putting a timeline on his rehab either, to be clear. But he's giving insight into his progress, and it can't be anything but encouraging.

On Friday, Murray posted on his IG story a video of him doing squats with some significant weight, a sleeve over his repaired right knee. He notes it has been 13 weeks from his surgery.

The Cardinals begin their voluntary offseason program on Tuesday with Phase One, which is the strength and conditioning phase. Phase Two, when players can get on the field, without helmets and no offense-v-defense, comes after that. The first Phase Three segment, helmets and 11-on-11, comes on April 25 when Gannon gets his extra (voluntary) veterans minicamp.

Murray won't be available to work on the field during that, obviously. When he gets back on the field for the first time is anyone's guess. But the process to get there is ongoing and seems to be going well. At least, according to Kyler.

KylerSquatUSE

