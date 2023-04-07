Kyler Murray Shows Off Rehab Progress Again

If Jonathan Gannon has been clear about anything since he has taken over as Cardinals coach, it's that he won't put a timeline on the return of quarterback Kyler Murray from his ACL surgery and rehab.

Murray isn't putting a timeline on his rehab either, to be clear. But he's giving insight into his progress, and it can't be anything but encouraging.

On Friday, Murray posted on his IG story a video of him doing squats with some significant weight, a sleeve over his repaired right knee. He notes it has been 13 weeks from his surgery.

The Cardinals begin their voluntary offseason program on Tuesday with Phase One, which is the strength and conditioning phase. Phase Two, when players can get on the field, without helmets and no offense-v-defense, comes after that. The first Phase Three segment, helmets and 11-on-11, comes on April 25 when Gannon gets his extra (voluntary) veterans minicamp.