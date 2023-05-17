Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Larry Fitzgerald's Supper Gains $1 Million For Foundation

Former wide receiver aids education, breast cancer work

May 17, 2023 at 09:32 AM
Fitz's Supper Club has been around for 13 years, starting when Larry Fitzgerald was playing for the Cardinals and, as many things were, interrupted by COVID.

But as Fitz has moved on to the next phase of his life, the Larry Fitzgerald Foundation and the Supper Club are pushing ahead, and last week raised $1 million for the first time.

Fitz's foundation looks to aid in two areas: breast cancer research and awareness (his mother died from the disease) and K-12 education programs.

"I'm really thrilled about putting technology labs in schools and being able to bridge that gap in education," Fitzgerald said. "Education is the one thing that you can do to elevate yourself. I really enjoy seeing young people in the computer room or art class or doing research on history to write a term paper. That gets me excited because I see the growth in young people, and that's what the Foundation is meant to invest in."

