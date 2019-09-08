Michael Crabtree Among Cardinals Inactives Against Lions

There had been much conversation since Michael Crabtree was signed about his need to both learn the playbook and to get his conditioning right before he played a game. That time has not yet arrived, with the veteran wide receiver made inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions. It means the Cards will have six receivers active: Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, KeeSean Johnson, Trent Sherfield, Damiere Byrd and Andy Isabella.
Crabtree is the main name among the Cardinals' inactives today, aside, of course, from starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert, who had been ruled out Friday because of a knee injury. Gilbert's replacement remains TBA. The Cardinals' full list:
- WR Michael Crabtree
- OL Lamont Gaillard (knee)
- DL Miles Brown
- OL Marcus Gilbert (knee)
- OL Brett Toth
- TE Darrell Daniels
- DL Michael Dogbe