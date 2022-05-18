Third-round pick Myjai Sanders Signs First NFL Contract

And there there was one.
The Cardinals signed the second of their two third-round picks, Myjai Sanders, on Wednesday. It means that only the first of their third-round picks, Cameron Thomas, is unsigned among their 2022 draft class.
Sanders, the 100th selection, signed a four-year contract.
The Cardinals had signed three draftees last week and another three on Tuesday.
Sanders -- and Thomas -- were brought in to help a pass rush that no longer has Chandler Jones. Sanders had 2.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss last year at Cincinnati.
Images from the third week of Phase Two workouts