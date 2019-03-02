N'Keal Harry 40 time of 4.53 bolsters first-round talk

The potential of local wide receiver N'Keal Harry of Arizona State ending up with the Cardinals -- a dream that Harry himself has -- might be a little more difficult to occur after Harry's workout Saturday at the NFL Scouting combine.

Harry had already bench-pressed 225 pounds a remarkable 27 times, tying Ole Miss receiver D.K. Metcalf for the most at the position and a number some offensive linemen didn't reach. (Metcalf's total was hailed as amazing; it seemed like Harry's wasn't celebrated as much for some reason). Harry also ended up with a 38.5 inch vertical leap.

But it was Harry's speed that many were watching for, and Saturday, Harry did what he needed to do. At his size -- a 6-foot-2 3/8, officially (a number that left Harry "puzzled" and still thinking he is taller than 6-3) and 228 pounds -- Harry's official time of 4.53 was very impressive.

By comparison, Larry Fitzgerald was estimated to have run about a 4.56 at his pro day (he didn't run at the 2004 Scouting combine and records from his pro day are tough to find -- and don't get into a debate with Fitz about his speed. He's not having it.)

By comparison in this year's crop, 6-foot-5, 227-pound Iowa State receiver Hakeem Butler ran a 4.49. Ole Miss' A.J. Brown (6-0, 226) ran a 4.5. Metcalf's attempts were still to come. Those are the receivers figuring to challenge Harry's spot as the top big and physical wideouts early in the draft.