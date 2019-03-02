Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

N'Keal Harry 40 time of 4.53 bolsters first-round talk

Mar 02, 2019 at 11:32 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The potential of local wide receiver N'Keal Harry of Arizona State ending up with the Cardinals -- a dream that Harry himself has -- might be a little more difficult to occur after Harry's workout Saturday at the NFL Scouting combine.

Harry had already bench-pressed 225 pounds a remarkable 27 times, tying Ole Miss receiver D.K. Metcalf for the most at the position and a number some offensive linemen didn't reach. (Metcalf's total was hailed as amazing; it seemed like Harry's wasn't celebrated as much for some reason). Harry also ended up with a 38.5 inch vertical leap.

But it was Harry's speed that many were watching for, and Saturday, Harry did what he needed to do. At his size -- a 6-foot-2 3/8, officially (a number that left Harry "puzzled" and still thinking he is taller than 6-3) and 228 pounds -- Harry's official time of 4.53 was very impressive.

By comparison, Larry Fitzgerald was estimated to have run about a 4.56 at his pro day (he didn't run at the 2004 Scouting combine and records from his pro day are tough to find -- and don't get into a debate with Fitz about his speed. He's not having it.)

By comparison in this year's crop, 6-foot-5, 227-pound Iowa State receiver Hakeem Butler ran a 4.49. Ole Miss' A.J. Brown (6-0, 226) ran a 4.5. Metcalf's attempts were still to come. Those are the receivers figuring to challenge Harry's spot as the top big and physical wideouts early in the draft.

UPDATE: Metcalf, he of the shredded look and reported 1.6 percent body fat, had a 40.5-inch vertical and ran an unofficial 4.33, which is amazing. If his tape fits, there is probably your top WR off the board. Said NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah on Friday, "I anticipate he's going to fly at 228 pounds. He looks like a Batman suit."

Related Content

news

Larry Fitzgerald (And Devon Kennard) Check Out Broadcasting

NFLPA holds boot camp -- could the former receiver end up on camera?

news

The Logistics Of The Mexico Trip

Cardinals contingent visits Estadio Azteca ahead of this season's game

news

J.J. Watt, Man Of The People (On A Saturday Afternoon)

Defensive end follows through on promise to hang out with fans

news

Kliff Kingsbury Reiterates He And Kyler Murray 'In A Good Place'

Cardinals coach makes comment at NFL Owners Meetings

news

Cardinals May Practice Against Titans In Nashville During Training Camp

Vrabel says plan is for teams to get together for joint work

news

Kyler Murray Talks Big Unit And The Bird Who Cried Uncle

Quarterback's relative was at the plate when Johnson threw memorable pitch

news

With Jeff Gladney, Dollars Make Sense He'll Likely Play

New cornerback would team with Murphy, Wilson in secondary

news

Hopkins Cap Help And Numbers For Ertz, Conner

New league year -- and official start to free agency -- comes Wednesday

news

Cardinals Continue To Maneuver With Salary Cap

Kennard's pay reduction clears up more room with free agency coming

news

Chandler Jones Says Future Will Be Determined By Who Maximizes Chandler Jones

Linebacker about to hit unrestricted free-agent market

news

Talking The Terms And Phrases Of Free Agency

Some of the definitions you need to know this time of year

news

Russell Wilson Departs NFC West In Trade To Broncos

Seahawks deal away their franchise quarterback

Advertising