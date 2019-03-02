N'Keal Harry 40 time of 4.53 bolsters first-round talk

The potential of local wide receiver N'Keal Harry of Arizona State ending up with the Cardinals -- a dream that Harry himself has -- might be a little more difficult to occur after Harry's workout Saturday at the NFL Scouting combine.
Harry had already bench-pressed 225 pounds a remarkable 27 times, tying Ole Miss receiver D.K. Metcalf for the most at the position and a number some offensive linemen didn't reach. (Metcalf's total was hailed as amazing; it seemed like Harry's wasn't celebrated as much for some reason). Harry also ended up with a 38.5 inch vertical leap.
But it was Harry's speed that many were watching for, and Saturday, Harry did what he needed to do. At his size -- a 6-foot-2 3/8, officially (a number that left Harry "puzzled" and still thinking he is taller than 6-3) and 228 pounds -- Harry's official time of 4.53 was very impressive.
By comparison, Larry Fitzgerald was estimated to have run about a 4.56 at his pro day (he didn't run at the 2004 Scouting combine and records from his pro day are tough to find -- and don't get into a debate with Fitz about his speed. He's not having it.)
By comparison in this year's crop, 6-foot-5, 227-pound Iowa State receiver Hakeem Butler ran a 4.49. Ole Miss' A.J. Brown (6-0, 226) ran a 4.5. Metcalf's attempts were still to come. Those are the receivers figuring to challenge Harry's spot as the top big and physical wideouts early in the draft.
UPDATE: Metcalf, he of the shredded look and reported 1.6 percent body fat, had a 40.5-inch vertical and ran an unofficial 4.33, which is amazing. If his tape fits, there is probably your top WR off the board. Said NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah on Friday, "I anticipate he's going to fly at 228 pounds. He looks like a Batman suit."