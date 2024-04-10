 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

NFL Clears Way For Teams To Have Third Helmet Design

Cardinals have regular white and alternate black at the moment

Apr 10, 2024 at 04:32 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

There is white. There is black. Could there be another?

The NFL officially opened the door for all teams, starting in 2025, to have a third helmet. Teams doing a re-design of their uniforms this season already had the option; everyone can do it next season. The Cardinals already have their regular white helmet and their black alternate helmet, so there is an opportunity to add another.

(Let's get this out of the way -- this news just broke and I have no idea if this is something the Cardinals plan to do.)

There are restrictions. The third helmet has to be worn with one of the team's "optional uniforms," which in the Cardinals' case is the all-blacks. That could be an issue, barring the addition of a Classic (i.e. throwback) or color rush optional uniform, because each alternate helmet has to be tied to a specific uniform and teams cannot mix and match. Nevertheless, it's an option out there going forward.

And to think, I thought we were done with uniform talk for a while.

The Arizona Cardinals during the Week 5 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct 8, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Peter Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Wide Receiver Room Under Construction For Cardinals

Dortch is back, but additions in some form are coming
news

As Draft Creeps Closer, Cardinals' Foray Into Free Agency Dwindles

Ossenfort won't rule out any more signings but draft will take precedence 
news

New Hybrid Kickoff, And No More Surprise Onside Kicks

Hope is that returns jump with new version and revive 'dying' play
news

Cardinals Will Have Another Joint Practice In Preseason

Gannon can't say specifics yet but acknowledges it is AFC team
news

Dropping The Hip-Drop, And Adjusting Coaches Challenges

NFL passes another rule on tackling to help safety
news

No Pro Day For Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals Will 'Adjust Accordingly'

Ossenfort understands the personal decision for players 
news

Humphries Decision 'Brutal' For Monti Ossenfort

GM said he would have no hesitation to bring back tackle in right situation
news

Cardinals Reportedly Adding Veteran Offensive Lineman

Evan Brown spent last season as Seahawks center
news

Kyler Murray Reaction No Surprise To Aaron Donald Retirement 

Rams defensive tackle's decision shakes up NFC West
news

Hollywood Heads To The Midwest And Patrick Mahomes

Wide receiver takes free agent deal with Chiefs on one-year deal
news

Among All The Moves, A Goodbye To Hump

His career on the field had some peaks and valleys, but the locker room will miss him
Advertising