No Kyler Murray-To-DeAndre Hopkins Passes -- Yet

May 28, 2020 at 02:32 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

At some point, players will have a chance to come back together (although it is seemingly less and less likely that will be before training camp, something Patrick Peterson is in favor of given the current time frame and situation). That doesn't stop guys from working out, as Kyler Murray showed this week on Instagram. Murray is throwing a deep ball in his video. No word on who caught it, but it wasn't DeAndre Hopkins. 

At this point, the Cardinals quarterback and his new wide receiver have yet to meet up, something Hopkins noted during an appearance Thursday on the "Jalen and Jacoby" show.

"During quarantine, not a lot of people have been able to meet up," Hopkins said. "But we definitely have been talking, communicating, talking football and we plan on getting together pretty soon, along with the other receivers."

Hopkins said within the Kliff Kingsbury offense, "I see myself having one of my more productive seasons." He said he knows the Cardinals have other potential Murray top targets like Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk, but that he anticipates his stats "going up." Last year, Hopkins caught 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns.

He'll have a better sense of how that passing game works -- and how he fits with Murray -- once they can actually get on the field together. That would only be the beginning of a long-term relationship, Hopkins hopes.

"I had Deshaun (Watson) for a couple of seasons, he was obviously a franchise quarterback," Hopkins said. "Going into this situation with a guy, a young quarterback, that I know is going to be my quarterback for the future, is great. We'll be able to build a chemistry and hopefully I'll be able to play with him more than three seasons with a quarterback. I don't think I've done that yet."

