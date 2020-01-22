No Pro Bowl For Kyler Murray This Year, But The Future?

No, Kyler Murray did not end up in the Pro Bowl.

He was given alternate status, but there are multiple alternates, and when Aaron Rodgers was the only one of the three NFC quarterbacks to drop out -- Russell Wilson and Drew Brees remained -- it was Kirk Cousins who was a higher alternate than Murray, and got the call.

As the players began Pro Bowl practices Wednesday -- safety Budda Baker and linebacker Chandler Jones are the Cardinals' representatives -- Murray is not there. But it's hard not to think, if Murray continues the career arc he began as a rookie, that he will make some Pro Bowls over time. When you look back at his first year, he's shown all the components that get you into that all-star game. Winning more games will help, but with his profile and skillset, it's hard not to imagine the fans, fellow players and coaches not noticing him down the road.

It certainly would generate interest, given that Murray's mere alternate status grabbed attention back in mid-December. Murray himself tried to explain what he thought it'd be like when he did reach his first Pro Bowl.