 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Trey McBride Nasty Stiff-Arm Gains Him Another Angry Runs Nod

Tight end wins 'GMFB' honor for a second time

Sep 29, 2026 at 10:50 AM
Author Image
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Never let it be said that Trey McBride doesn't hand out some punishment with his prolific offensive production. And never let it be said that McBride doesn't have a HUGE fan in "Good Morning Football" host Kyle Brandt.

That was a combination that earned McBride his second "Angry Runs" scepter this week, after McBride's piledriver of a stiff-arm on 49ers cornerback Upton Stout during the game on Sunday.

The play came late, the Cardinals trailing, 34-26, with only 1:26 left in the game. McBride caught the pass in the right flat, tucked the ball under his right arm, and as Stout came up to make the play McBride drove his palm into the gold helmet and shoved.

"Absolutely vicious," Brandt said in his usual breathless style of the "Angry Runs" segment. "As good as it gets, Trey!"

McBride has been nominated for Angry Runs multiple times. This is his second win, after capturing one -- also against the 49ers -- from the final game of the 2024 season.

This time around, Brandt again shows off the Chad Burns original drawing of McBride and Brandt looking like the meme from Predator, sent to Brandt after that 2024 win.

The line of the segment from Brandt: "It's like he's blessing him, like he's baptizing him in a river and washing his sins by committing another one on his face!"

I am guessing we will see the results of the McBride scepter photo shoot later this week.

"Thank you Trey McBride," Brandt finished, "for making the NFL angrier."

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the Week 3 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sep. 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

So Many Snaps For So Many Cardinals On Offense

Multiple players set career-bests with playtime in San Francisco

news

Leaning On Jeremiyah Love, And 49ers Aftermath

news

Jeremiyah Love As 'CMC', Tight End Stars, And Friday Before The 49ers

news

Cardinals Taking A Stand Down On Goal Line

Defense has fourth down stops in each of first two games

news

Working To Not Waste Plays, And Seahawks Aftermath

news

Return Of The Mack (Wilson), And Friday Before The Seahawks

news

The 'Looong Season' And Jeremiyah Love Workload

LaFleur reiterates how rookie running back fits into plan

news

As Cardinals Grow, Celebrations Mandatory For Team

Hackett emphasizes group enjoyment of scores

news

The Practice Plan For Carson Beck As QB3

Cardinals have to be specific to develop third-round pick

news

A Trey McBride Start That Just Underscores How Great He's Become

Tight end uses Week 1 to shine once again

news

A Defense That Matters, Love Story, And Chargers Aftermath

Advertising