Trey McBride Nasty Stiff-Arm Gains Him Another Angry Runs Nod

Never let it be said that Trey McBride doesn't hand out some punishment with his prolific offensive production. And never let it be said that McBride doesn't have a HUGE fan in "Good Morning Football" host Kyle Brandt.

That was a combination that earned McBride his second "Angry Runs" scepter this week, after McBride's piledriver of a stiff-arm on 49ers cornerback Upton Stout during the game on Sunday.

The play came late, the Cardinals trailing, 34-26, with only 1:26 left in the game. McBride caught the pass in the right flat, tucked the ball under his right arm, and as Stout came up to make the play McBride drove his palm into the gold helmet and shoved.

"Absolutely vicious," Brandt said in his usual breathless style of the "Angry Runs" segment. "As good as it gets, Trey!"