One-Time Chief Darrel Williams Ready To Face His Former Team

The Chiefs didn't offer Darrel Williams a contract to return in free agency, but the running back doesn't hold any hard feelings toward the organization.

Now a member of the Cardinals, Williams looks forward to the Week 1 home opener against Kansas City on Sunday.

"It's going to be exciting," Williams said. "I get to face my former teammates, the players I played with the past four years. It will be different, but I know it will be a great feeling."

Williams has competed with Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward, Keaontay Ingram for the RB2 job behind starter James Conner. It's unknown how much Williams will play, but on Monday Kliff Kingsbury included Williams in running backs deserving of playing time.

Williams had 558 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 144 attempts, adding 452 receiving yards on 47 receptions and two touchdowns for the Chiefs last season.

Williams understands the matchup against his former team is a storyline. Still, he emphasized it's another must-win game for the Cardinals, no different than any other game. In this case, however, Williams has been able to provide some advice for coaches to best his former team.

"The DC (Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph) has been asking me a couple of questions," Williams said. "The special teams coach (asked) and (I gave) little tips on the offensive side of the ball. They're going to change some stuff but keep everything else the same."

Although Williams has spent time with both Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes, he didn't want to play the comparison game.

"They're both great in their way," Williams said. "It's going to be a great show to watch them go against each other."

THOMPSON'S NEW DEAL

Jalen Thompson doesn't know what he'll do with his new wealth. At least not yet.

The safety had dinner with his family this weekend after signing a three-year contract extension, keeping him in Arizona through the 2025 season.

"It feels good," Thompson said. "I was pretty confident it would come (the contract), it was one of those things I had to play through training camp and not focus on."

The Cardinals took Thompson fifth round in the 2019 Supplemental Draft out of Washington State, and he became one of their best players on defense. Thompson had his best year in 2021, finishing with career highs last season in tackles (120), solo tackles (78), interceptions (3), passes defensed (7), and tackles for loss (3).

Even starting from humble beginnings, Thompson never doubted he could reach this point. He only needed an opportunity, and the Cardinals delivered on that.

"Coming out of college, I didn't know if everything would work out," Thompson said, "but as you see, it turned out the right way.

"My mindset is being the best safety I can be and help the younger guys get better and bring them up with me. Just continue to be a leader and stay on top of everything. I still have that chip on my shoulder and still have to go out there and do what I do."

GOLDEN, ERTZ LIKELY GAME-DAY DECISIONS

The Cardinals don't have to put out an injury report until Wednesday, but in the open portion of practice Monday the players not working were linebacker Markus Golden, tight end Zach Ertz, defensive end J.J. Watt, cornerback Trayvon Mullen, and quarterback Colt McCoy.

Asked specifically about Golden's availability, Kingsbury said Golden -- who hasn't practiced since Aug. 1 -- can do something in practice on Wednesday.

"He's a guy even with limited practice; there will be a role for him," Kingsbury said. "But we'll see how it plays out.