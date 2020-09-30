Pocket Watch: Kyler Murray Happy To Be Traditional Passer

The Lions' defensive formula worked on Sunday.

After two weeks of dazzling rushing displays, Kyler Murray was held in check on the ground – five carries for 29 yards and a touchdown -- and threw three interceptions.

In a copycat league, teams may choose to enact a similar plan in upcoming weeks to bottle up the second-year quarterback and force him to throw from the pocket. If that happens, Murray will gladly accept the scenario.

"I'd rather sit in the pocket, honestly, and not have to get out and do those (scrambling) deals," Murray said. "If the opportunity presents itself, I have the capability to do that outside the pocket. But, yeah, I'm more than capable of just sitting in there and operating from the pocket."

Murray threw a pair of interceptions from the pocket against Detroit and nearly had a third, but his on-schedule throwing this season has otherwise been solid. According to Pro Football Focus, Murray has the 11th-best passing grade in the NFL this year in rhythm, and is averaging 8.4 yards per attempt.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury isn't convinced teams will try to hem Murray in the pocket after seeing the Lions' success, but is fine with the passing attack operating either way.

"I'm not sure how it's going to go," Kingsbury said. "I think it's still early in the season. I think this first month, a lot of teams are still figuring out who they are and what they do best, and we're in that same boat. But I have all the confidence in the world that Kyler can throw from anywhere, whether it's in the pocket or outside the pocket if he's got to move around. He's a very talented passer."

Panthers coach Matt Rhule believes Murray can put a defense in a bind whichever way it decides to play him. He certainly knows from experience, as Murray was 17-of-21 passing for 432 yards and six touchdowns for Oklahoma when it routed Rhule's Baylor team in 2018.

"If you don't rush him properly, he's going to tear you apart," Rhule said. "If you rush him (too aggressively), he can take off and run and make you pay. And at the same time he has the ability to run some quarterback runs. On every defensive play, you're having to make sure you're sound. He challenges you."

Murray's turnovers against Detroit certainly had a huge impact on the outcome, but the Cardinals were not particularly stymied offensively. They didn't punt until the fourth quarter.