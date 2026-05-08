Reggie Virgil, Karson Sharar, Jayden Williams Sign Rookie Contracts

Three of the Cardinals' Day Three draft picks signed their contracts on their first day in Tempe.

Wide receiver Reggie Virgil, linebacker Karson Sharar, and offensive tackle Jayden Williams inked their initial four-year contract with the team. The rookies arrived on Thursday and will have their first minicamp practice on Friday.

Virgil, the Cardinals' fifth-round selection, joins a wide receiver room full of depth. Currently there are 13 wideouts, including Virgil and undrafted rookie free agent Harrison Wallace III. The top targets remain Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, and free agent acquisition Kendrick Bourne. However, on the Big Red Rage last week, Cardinals Ring of Honor member Adrian Wilson said Virgil can "raise the floor of the wide receiver room."

At 6-foot-3, 187 pounds, Virgil said he's focused on adding more muscle in anticipation for his rookie season.

"I'm real with myself, so I know 187, 190 ain't going to cut it in this league," Virgil said. "I want to be able to fill out my frame more and be able to obtain those hits or dig out those safeties or backers that are about 220."

After primarily seeing the field in a backup capacity, Sharar began to see an increase in defensive snaps during his final season at Iowa. That experience could bode well as he hopes to find some playing time on defense.

But it's on special teams where Virgil and Sharar will earn their keep. The linebacker played over 570 special teams snaps during his time at Iowa.

"(Special teams) is blue collar. You've got to come in every day and work," Sharar said. "Nothing is ever given to you. You have to take advantage of the opportunity. You have to really take advantage off the field in your preparation, be able to watch the film, see what your opponents are doing, and then be able to go out there and execute your job."

It wasn't a matter of if, but rather when the Cardinals would select an offensive tackle. Williams heard his name called in the seventh round. A versatile lineman out of Ole Miss, Williams started every game at right tackle last season. He also has 19 starts since 2022 at left tackle.