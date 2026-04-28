Cardinals Agree To Terms With 7 Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said at the conclusion of last week's draft the team's undrafted rookie class wouldn't be large -- between 6 and 8 players.

Monday, the Cardinals announced they had agreed to deals with seven UDFAs. But Ossenfort had also emphasized "the roster building never really ends."

"The real competition won't start (until camp) but there's going to be players who become available because of the draft or because of undrafted free agent signings," Ossenfort said. "There's going to be another round of people and guys that are becoming available, so where we are at, I don't know, we'll see. Our team hasn't been together. We haven't practiced one time."

For now, the roster has been filled with seven more rookies, highlighted by Ole Miss wide receiver Harrison Wallace III. Wallace had been at Penn State his first four seasons before transferring to Mississippi in 2025 and led the team with 61 receptions for 934 yards and three touchdowns. He can also return punts.