Farewell, Kent Somers, It's Been An Impressive Run

But it isn't what Kent covered that made him what he was, although he was excellent at that. It was the way he went about his business. He was able to do the job -- which, especially as a columnist, means criticism -- all while building a credibility for himself that meant he was respected by all. He earned the right to be critical with (most of) those he covered understanding why. He praised too. The point is he was fair, and his subjects knew it.

I knew Kent from my college days but it was in 2000, when I was first put on the Cardinals beat by the East Valley Tribune and he returned to the Cardinals beat with the Republic after a few years away, when we truly became friends. Beat writing is a funny business; you are competing with someone else for stories and scoops, and that can lead to strained relationships. But while Kent and I wanted to beat the other on a story, we were friends first. (Once, at the Scouting combine, Dirk Koetter had been interviewed the day before by the two of us, introducing ourselves from our competing papers. The next day, he saw us hanging out and getting coffee together, and he was perplexed we'd be doing such a thing.)

He'll argue otherwise, but when all was said and done, there was no better Cardinals beat guy.

Over the years there were basketball games and beers, early Monday morning flights and those glorious couple of seasons where we still got upgraded to first class. We watched a lot of football practice. Not a game, not a game -- practice. He took this (expletive) serious, as Derek Anderson can attest. Kent didn't flinch when my son, maybe 8 at the time, called his car "jank" when we were at training camp in Flagstaff. And Kent lent his ear -- and advice -- when I considered very carefully back in 2007 whether to leave newspapers and come write for azcardinals.com.

I could go on and on, but a) we don't want to tl;dr this post and b) Kent's not dying. He is, in the immortal words of that other recent retiree Larry Fitzgerald, "simply just turning the page to the next chapter of my life." In which case, there's only one thing I can say, Kent.