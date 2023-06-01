Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

The Safeties In Numbers: Jalen Thompson Waits For Budda Baker

Along with Simmons, Cardinals hopeful in big production from position

Jun 01, 2023 at 03:30 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Safety Jalen Thompson motions to his teammates during Thursday's OTA.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Safety Jalen Thompson motions to his teammates during Thursday's OTA.

Jalen Thompson smiled, because he knew after mentioned that Budda Baker had been among the teammates he had worked out with away from the team facility that a Baker question was coming.

"You know, it's been what it is," Thompson said about his fellow Cardinals safety. "Nothing too much. Budda is still going to be here. He is still that leader. We watched film a little bit together. We've been working hard together. That's it."

The strongest position the Cardinals arguably have is safety. Budda Baker is a five-time Pro Bowler, Thompson has been underrated in his talent, and Isaiah Simmons, while still listed as a linebacker, continues to work more on the back end than elsewhere.

That doesn't mean there aren't questions.

Baker's situation has more clarity after he did an interview with Ch. 12's Cam Cox, saying that he would show up with a smile "when it's time to be there," ostensibly at the mandatory minicamp in a couple of weeks.

Weighing 194 pounds – his heaviest, while maintaining speed – Baker told Cox he was angry about missing the end of the season after cracking his shoulder.

"That pissed me off in a sense," Baker said. "I want to never have a situation like that happen again. … I love being durable. I hate missing games. I hate not being on the football field."

Gannon has been in contact with Baker and would only say "I like where he is at right now. It'll be good to get '3' back."

The funny part is that Thompson himself admittedly hasn't been around for a chunk of the voluntary workouts, training too on his own and trying hard to learn all the new faces. He and Baker do give Gannon – whose background is as a defensive backs coach – a solid secondary foundation.

Gannon said he didn't know a lot about Thompson before he arrived. But "I know he's a football player."

"He's extremely intelligent," Gannon added. "He's got the skillset you are looking for at the backend from the safety position. He's a reliable player, which for me, playing safety, that's the first thing you have to be. He's on the details."

With Baker out, one of the pieces Thompson is working with at OTAs has been Simmons. The 2020 first-round pick remains one of the biggest topics for the new staff, playing on the last year of his deal and seeking consistency that has yet to be found.

The plan is still for Simmons to work in multiple spots, Gannon said. What that means, and how many, is undetermined. The staff thus far wants Simmons to get comfortable in a smaller range of responsibilities first, although Gannon said Simmons isn't focused on his contract or what an important year this might be.

"He's concerned about improving his game in the roles we give him," Gannon said.

It's only the beginning of June, of course. The first game that counts, in Washington on Sept. 10, is far away. And even with Simmons trying to find a positional home, and Baker staying at home, the plan is for the two to team with Thompson to show why it should be a position of strength.

"I feel we could be real good," Thompson said. "I felt we showed glimpses of it last year. This year should be real good for us, especially with this new scheme."

PHOTOS: 2023 OTAs - June 1

Images of the Arizona Cardinals participating in Week 2 of voluntary OTA workouts at the Dignity Health Training Facility

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
1 / 27

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
2 / 27

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
3 / 27

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Baccellia (82) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
4 / 27

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Baccellia (82) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman L.J. Collier (91) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
5 / 27

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman L.J. Collier (91) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
6 / 27

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Tight Ends Coach Ben Steele during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
7 / 27

Arizona Cardinals Tight Ends Coach Ben Steele during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
8 / 27

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Blake Whiteheart (47) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
9 / 27

Arizona Cardinals tight end Blake Whiteheart (47) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Quavian White (37) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
10 / 27

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Quavian White (37) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
11 / 27

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
12 / 27

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
13 / 27

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Joel Honigford (42) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
14 / 27

Arizona Cardinals tight end Joel Honigford (42) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Ty'Son Williams (22) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
15 / 27

Arizona Cardinals running back Ty'Son Williams (22) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Baccellia (82) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
16 / 27

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Baccellia (82) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
17 / 27

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Ben Stille (64) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
18 / 27

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Ben Stille (64) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Eric Banks (96) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
19 / 27

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Eric Banks (96) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Rashad Fenton (24) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
20 / 27

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Rashad Fenton (24) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
21 / 27

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman L.J. Collier (91) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
22 / 27

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman L.J. Collier (91) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kris Boyd (29) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
23 / 27

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kris Boyd (29) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
24 / 27

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
25 / 27

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
26 / 27

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
27 / 27

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Without DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals Are 'Moving On'

Notes: Gannon excited for Minnesota practices; Ojulari nicked up

news

Cardinals To Have Joint Practices With Vikings In Minnesota

Teams will work out together prior to preseason game

news

You've Got Mail: Questions About D-Hop

Topics also include Tune's selection, injury insurance, and the third QB rule

news

Cardinals Release DeAndre Hopkins

Wide receiver let go during roster reset under new GM Monti Ossenfort

news

Cancer Visit Hits Close To Home For Nolan Cooney

Cardinals punter might not be in NFL if not for illness

news

You've Got Mail: The Kyler Timeline

Topics include Murray's rehab, rookies signing, and offensive line trades

news

Veteran Zach Pascal Hoping To Make Impact On Receiver Room

With questions about Hopkins future, wideout has history with Gannon

news

Garrett Williams, Contract Done, Preaches Patience With Himself

Cornerback rehabbing ACL injury; Cardinals sign wide receiver Brian Cobbs

news

Clayton Tune Might Be Another Purdy Good Late-Round QB

Fifth-round selection has similar analytics to 49ers diamond-in-rough

news

You've Got Mail: On The Brink Of OTAs

Topics include the waiver process, Paris comments, and the receiver room

news

Cardinals Set Preseason Schedule Times And Dates

Home opener is Aug. 11 against Broncos and new coach Sean Payton

Advertising