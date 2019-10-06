Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Terrell Suggs, Justin Pugh Both Active Against Bengals

Oct 06, 2019 at 08:30 AM
The Cardinals' injury list was long this week, and the vast majority of players inactive Sunday against the Bengals are health-related. But the Cardinals will have some banged-up players giving it a go, including linebacker Terrell Suggs (back) and left guard Justin Pugh (shoulder). That'll keep the offensive line mostly intact, with Justin Murray back as the starting right tackle now that two-game starter Jordan Mills went to IR.

We'll see how many snaps Suggs can log, but this is a game in which the pass rush can make a difference. Meanwhile, the Cardinals will have two punters active -- so even if the Cards aren't sure Andy Lee (hip) is healthy enough to kick, he can at least hold for Zane Gonzalez while Ryan Winslow can punt. Rookie defensive lineman Michael Dogbe is also active for the first time today. Newly signed Zach Kerr is also active and will be part of the defensive line rotation.

The full inactive list for the Cardinals:

  • WR Christian Kirk (ankle)
  • WR Damiere Byrd (hamstring)
  • S Charles Washington (shoulder)
  • LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle)
  • LB Ezekiel Turner (hand/hamstring)
  • OL Brett Toth
  • DL Zach Allen (shoulder)
LB Terrell Suggs
LB Terrell Suggs

