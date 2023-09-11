The Snap Count Story - Week 1

The Cardinals' defense, which played so well on Sunday, used a lot of pieces as everyone got to see how defensive coordinator Nick Rallis was going to deploy his guys this season.
There were still a handful of players who went all 71 defensive snaps -- including rookie cornerback Kei'Trel Clark -- but it was the all-inclusive way the Cardinals used most of the players that is most eye-catching.
-- Outside linebacker Zaven Collins, for instance, played 42 snaps, seemingly a low number although he made an impact when he was in the game. That was still by far the most at OLB: Dennis Gardeck had 28, Cameron Thomas had 26, Victor Dimukeje had 25, BJ Ojulari had 12 and Jesse Luketa 4 as everyone was involved. (And Myjai Sanders is still on IR.)
-- New safety K'Von Wallace played 50 snaps as he jumped right into the thick of things.
-- Safety Budda Baker played 71 snaps and safety Jalen Thompson -- who was playing mostly nickel when Wallace was in the game -- played 70, having to come out for one play after briefly getting hurt.
-- Leki Fotu played the fewest amount of defensive lineman snaps with 17. Kevin Strong -- who was hurt at one point -- had 31, Carlos Watkins 33, L.J. Collier 37, and Jonathan Ledbetter 41.
-- The other two defensive players who were in all 71 snaps were linebacker Kyzir White and cornerback Marco Wilson.
-- On offense, none of the offensive linemen missed a snap of the 62 available, but aside from the line and QB Josh Dobbs, the guy who had the most snaps was rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson with 56.
-- Running back James Conner had 52 snaps, and clearly looks like he will be the workhorse in the backfield.
-- In his first game back, tight end Zach Ertz had 46 snaps. Trey McBride had 23, and Geoff Swaim 18.
-- Zach Pascal had just five offensive snaps and Greg Dortch zero as the receiving corps was clear. Hollywood Brown (52) and Rondale Moore (42) were will Wilson most of the time.