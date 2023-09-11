The Snap Count Story - Week 1

The Cardinals' defense, which played so well on Sunday, used a lot of pieces as everyone got to see how defensive coordinator Nick Rallis was going to deploy his guys this season.

There were still a handful of players who went all 71 defensive snaps -- including rookie cornerback Kei'Trel Clark -- but it was the all-inclusive way the Cardinals used most of the players that is most eye-catching.

-- Outside linebacker Zaven Collins, for instance, played 42 snaps, seemingly a low number although he made an impact when he was in the game. That was still by far the most at OLB: Dennis Gardeck had 28, Cameron Thomas had 26, Victor Dimukeje had 25, BJ Ojulari had 12 and Jesse Luketa 4 as everyone was involved. (And Myjai Sanders is still on IR.)

-- New safety K'Von Wallace played 50 snaps as he jumped right into the thick of things.

-- Safety Budda Baker played 71 snaps and safety Jalen Thompson -- who was playing mostly nickel when Wallace was in the game -- played 70, having to come out for one play after briefly getting hurt.

-- Leki Fotu played the fewest amount of defensive lineman snaps with 17. Kevin Strong -- who was hurt at one point -- had 31, Carlos Watkins 33, L.J. Collier 37, and Jonathan Ledbetter 41.

-- The other two defensive players who were in all 71 snaps were linebacker Kyzir White and cornerback Marco Wilson.

-- On offense, none of the offensive linemen missed a snap of the 62 available, but aside from the line and QB Josh Dobbs, the guy who had the most snaps was rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson with 56.

-- Running back James Conner had 52 snaps, and clearly looks like he will be the workhorse in the backfield.

-- In his first game back, tight end Zach Ertz had 46 snaps. Trey McBride had 23, and Geoff Swaim 18.