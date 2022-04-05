Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

The Logistics Of The Mexico Trip

Cardinals contingent visits Estadio Azteca ahead of this season's game

Apr 05, 2022 at 11:26 AM
The Cardinals will play a game in Mexico City this season. We know this. The opponent and date still haven't been announced -- that'll come with May's schedule release -- but that doesn't mean the work for the team is delayed.

In fact, a handful of organizational members were at Estadio Azteca on Tuesday, working on the logistics of the game ahead of time. Among those checking out the scene: the director of turf Andy Levy (the field at Estadio Azteca has been scrutinized in the past for NFL games), assistant equipment manager Jeff Schwimmer, head athletic trainer Tom Reed and VP of football operations and facilities Matt Caracciolo.

It'll be interesting to see, once the Cardinals (and I) get down there for the game how it has changed. I was there for the East Valley Tribune covering the Cards' game at Estadio Azteca back in 2005. The press box, like the one at Twickenham when the Cardinals played in London, is outdoors. The Estadio Azteca locker room was so cramped it was tough to get the whole team in there; interviews took place outside the locker room.

But there is no doubting the electricity of the giant crowd for a Mexico City game. It'll be an event again, just like 2005.

Cardinals assistant equipment manager Jeff Schwimmer (second from right) and director of turf Andy Levy (right) discuss Estadio Azteca logistics during a trip to Mexico City on Tuesday.
Cardinals assistant equipment manager Jeff Schwimmer (second from right) and director of turf Andy Levy (right) discuss Estadio Azteca logistics during a trip to Mexico City on Tuesday.

