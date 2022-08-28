The Preseason Is Finally Over, And Titans Aftermath

This is what the Cardinals wanted to get done Saturday. Cornerback Marco Wilson, who very well could be starting Week 1 with the unknown injury to Antonio Hamilton, played one series. So too did backup center Sean Harlow and potential starting left guard (depending on Justin Pugh's health) Cody Ford.

Zaven Collins played two series, and made an impressive tackle for loss. Running back Eno Benjamin had touches on each of the first three plays, including a beautiful leaping catch for a first down.

In and out for many guys. Kliff Kingsbury only dressed 43, only played 42, and you can do the math for many of these guys when a handful of them only got a handful of snaps.

But the next time the Cardinals are on the field Kyler Murray will get to play for the first time this season. Against Patrick Mahomes. The waiting, thank goodness, is over.

Of course, the unknowns – who is healthy enough, who might be in trouble – will probably continue to be close to state secrets until injury reports come out in 10 days.

-- Matt Prater missed a couple of kicks in the preseason, but he made a 65-yarder in pregame Saturday and a 53-yard field goal (that would have been good from 63) in the game. He will be fine.

-- It was interesting that undrafted tight end Charles Pierce didn't dress, especially since the Cards only dressed two tight ends (Trey McBride and Bernhard Seikovits.) Not sure if Pierce is hurt, or they were trying to make sure he didn't get hurt. Or maybe they've seen what they needed to see.

-- Mixed night for Victor Bolden. The wide receiver was open for what could have been a TD deep early in the game, but Trace McSorley overthrew him. He was wide open on a broken play in the second half down the field – think Rondale Moore on the Kyler Murray bomb against the Vikings last season – but Jarett Guarantano never saw him. Worse, Bolden muffed a punt catch, one the Titans recovered and turned into three points. Later, he made a spectacular 37-yard catch on a Guarantano throw to set up the Cards' final points. The wide receivers room just seems too full right now.

-- Safety James Wiggins made a nice interception, but he also missed a tackle. He has struggled tackling this preseason.

-- Not sure if veteran guard Rashaad Coward was going to be in the mix – probably not after the Cody Ford trade – but he left the game after a chest injury, and if that's a pectoral muscle, that's a long-term thing. Offensive lineman Josh Miles was also in a walking boot and safety Tae Dailey a sling afterward.

-- It got corrected, but the first couple of times Andy Isabella made a play, the press box announcer called him "Ice-a-bella.) Andy Ice. Probably better than Eye Andy, right Paul Calvisi?

-- Kingsbury said he thinks backup QB Colt McCoy will be ready to go by Week 1, and the hope is that he will be limited in practice this week and then full go game week.

-- Cameron Thomas with two sacks against the Titans, and the Cardinals had four altogether, and yet there are still questions about how steady the pass rush will ultimately be. Markus Golden still hasn't practiced since Aug. 1. We'll see what kind of pressure they can get on Mahomes.