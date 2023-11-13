Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

The Snap Count Story - Week 10

James Conner returns from knee injury to regular workload

Nov 13, 2023 at 10:14 AM
James Conner missed a month with a knee injury, but like Kyler Murray, he dropped back into the lineup like he never left.

The running back, who had 73 yards for 16 carries, played 41 snaps Sunday against the Falcons, 63 percent of the 65 snaps the Cardinals had on offense. That was right along his pre-injury workload. Keaontay Ingram played 14 snaps and practice-squad callup Tony Jones 7 in relief of Conner.

With Kyler's return, wide receiver Hollywood Brown -- coincidentally or not -- played 100 percent of the offensive snaps for the first time this season. He was the only offensive player besides the five offensive linemen to do so. Michael Wilson was in 58 snaps for his return after missing a game, and Rondale Moore was in for 42.

Trey McBride, who is turning into a major weapon, was in for 50 snaps, followed by Geoff Swaim (32) and Elijah Higgins (12). Murray missed two snaps on offense, but there was a reason with Clayton Tune twice coming in for fourth-and-inches (pitch to Conner for four yards, TD sneak).

On defense, rookie outside linebacker BJ Ojulari notched his first two-sack game as a pro and also notched season-highs in snaps (37), playing more than 50 percent of the time for the first time this season (52 percent of 71). Zaven Collins also played 37, with Dennis Gardeck at 35, Victor Dimukeje at 24, Cameron Thomas at 15, and Jesse Luketa at 7.

The 100 percent club were safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson and inside linebacker Kyzir White. No one else was particularly close. Cornerbacks Marco Wilson (54), Antonio Hamilton (52) and Garrett Williams (52) played a good amount, with the cornerbacks rounding out with Starling Thomas V (36). Kei'Trel Clark was active but did not play a defensive snap, getting 14 special-teams snaps. 

On the defensive line, Jonathan Ledbetter played a team-high 42 snaps, but left the game holding his left arm across his chest. Dante Stills (41), Kevin Strong (38), Ray Lopez (34) and Leki Fotu (28) filled out the rest of the DL rotation.

Inside linebacker Josh Woods had season-lows in snaps (33) and percentage (46).

