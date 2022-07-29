Cardinals Sign Veterans Antwaun Woods, Christian Ringo

Seeking depth to the defensive line, the Cardinals signed a pair of veterans on Friday.

Antwaun Woods, formerly of the Titans, Cowboys and Colts, and Christian Ringo, who has spent time with six NFL teams, each inked one-year deals.

Given the heavy rotation of the defensive line -- and the likelihood veterans like J.J. Watt will play little or not at all in the preseason -- extra bodies make sense. And both Woods and Ringo are 300 pounders who can play on the interior, a spot for which the Cardinals need players. (Watt said he was taking a veterans day off of practice on Friday.)

To make room on the roster, the Cards released tight end David Wells and defensive lineman Matt Dickerson.