Cardinals Sign Veterans Antwaun Woods, Christian Ringo

Defensive linemen can play nose tackle, add depth

Jul 29, 2022
The Cardinals have signed former Colts defensive tackle Antwaun Woods to add to position depth.
Ryan Kang/AP
Seeking depth to the defensive line, the Cardinals signed a pair of veterans on Friday.

Antwaun Woods, formerly of the Titans, Cowboys and Colts, and Christian Ringo, who has spent time with six NFL teams, each inked one-year deals.

Given the heavy rotation of the defensive line -- and the likelihood veterans like J.J. Watt will play little or not at all in the preseason -- extra bodies make sense. And both Woods and Ringo are 300 pounders who can play on the interior, a spot for which the Cardinals need players. (Watt said he was taking a veterans day off of practice on Friday.)

To make room on the roster, the Cards released tight end David Wells and defensive lineman Matt Dickerson.

Woods, a one-time undrafted rookie in 2016, split time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad last season, playing in seven games before going on injured reserve in December. Ringo, a sixth-round pick of the Packers in 2015, played in a career-high 14 games with the Saints last season.

