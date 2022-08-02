Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

D.J. Humphries Gets Contract Extension From Cardinals

Left tackle had been scheduled to be a free agent; deal through 2025

Aug 02, 2022 at 04:28 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Left tackle D.J. Humphries (74), who has been sitting out practice, talks with wide receiver Rondale Moore at Tuesday's practice.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Left tackle D.J. Humphries (74), who has been sitting out practice, talks with wide receiver Rondale Moore at Tuesday's practice.

This offseason, D.J. Humphries said he wasn't worried about getting a contract extension from the Cardinals.

"Left tackles don’t grow on trees, baby," he quipped.

Turns out, Humphries was right.

Humphries has yet to practice in training camp, but now, he's got that new deal. The veteran left tackle, who had been set to be a free agent after this season, signed a contract on Tuesday that will take him through the 2025 season, giving long-term clarity to the blindside protection for the franchise quarterback -- who also just got a long-term deal.

Terms for Humphries' new deal were not disclosed, but NFL Network reported it was worth $34 million in guarantees and $21 million in the first year.

Humphries had been scheduled to make $14 million in salary this season with another $1 million in per-game roster bonuses. The salary was not guaranteed. His salary cap number was $19.3M, and it wouldn't be a surprise that the Cardinals were able to lower that number for 2022 with an updated contract.

Humphries, who was the team's first-round pick in 2015, now gets his third contract with the team. He signed his previous extension in 2020, just prior to free agency.

Humphries had said his plan was to be a Cardinal his entire career. Humphries, who turns 29 in December, had a consecutive games streak of 47 end late last season after catching Covid.

The illness also affected him on his return, although he noted, "nobody cares about you having Covid" if you are playing.

Given the uncertainty about the offensive line beyond this season – guards Justin Pugh and Will Hernandez, along with right tackle Kelvin Beachum, are all scheduled to be free agents and center Rodney Hudson could consider retirement – locking up the left tackle was important for GM Steve Keim.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Activate Hollywood Brown, Add Rashaad Coward

Another offensive lineman arrives as Humphries remains out

news

A.J. Green Stayed With Cardinals For Familiarity, Winning

Wide receiver says he's more comfortable heading into Year 2 in Arizona

news

Kyler Murray To Miss Time Because Of Covid

Quarterback must sit out minimum of five days

news

Odd Look, But Guardian Caps There To Protect Cardinals

Players trying to get used to new mandated shells

news

Facing Suspension, DeAndre Hopkins Tries To Make Most Of Training Camp

Wide receiver healthy again after knee injury

news

Marco Wilson Making Mark As Cardinals Try To Fix CB Concern

Notes: Kyler takes a rest day; Kingsbury talks Tennessee practices

news

Kyler's Rest Day, Simmons As Star, And Camp Practice Aftermath

news

Rodney Hudson Takes His Time, Comes Back To Cardinals

Center contemplated retirement but returns 'all in'

news

Cardinals Plan To Lean On Youth With Pass Rush

Notes: Brown could return next week; First public practice Saturday

news

Cardinals Sign Veterans Antwaun Woods, Christian Ringo

Defensive linemen can play nose tackle, add depth

news

Kyler Murray: 'Disrespectful' To Think He Doesn't Study And Prepare

Clause officially removed from contract by team

Advertising