'Twas The Friday Before The Buccaneers

'Twas the Friday before Christmas and that date with the Bucs,

One final home game of a season in flux;

Prehab first for Kyler as surgery awaits,

Colt still in protocol and QB3 in place; (1)

That's Trace McSorley, the kid from Briar Woods, (2)

Trying to show in start No. 1 he's got the goods;

Playing against the GOAT he first watched in a long-ago Super Bowl, (3)

That's Brady, start 331, a division title still the goal; (4)

The Bucs have underachieved all season long,

The Cardinals? There's little that hasn't gone wrong;

Tackle Kelvin Beachum may not be able to play,

Another O-lineman forced on the sideline to stay; (5)

But Hamilton might be back in the secondary,

That's good – Hop at corner would be scary; (6)

Perhaps Kliff returns to his ways on fourth down, (7)

In an effort to halt any drive breakdowns;

Or at least to hedge against third-down troubles, (8)

Without conversions offensive problems double;

On defense, Brady in the sights of renaissance Watt,

A well-timed sack always provides the kindest cut; (9)

Kingsbury still trying to get his team executing to the letter,

Denying that leaving his job would make things better; (10)

It's a spot on "Sunday Night Football" on NBC,

For national television a close game will be the key;

The Cardinals will wear the Christmas combo red-over-red,

It's the holiday spirit – and a few TDs? – they hope to spread;

James Conner thinks the end goal is now respect,

It's fair with the playoff chances long wrecked; (11)