You've Got Mail: That Stacked Running Back Room

I hope everyone had a good Memorial Day, and was able to spend a moment remembering the fallen who lost lives in defense of this country. Football, the offseason version, goes on with more OTAs this week. And also, a mailbag. Don't forget to send a question for a future mailbag with at least a first name and last initial.
From Kevin J:
"I am trying to figure out how, with Love, the Cardinals are going to be able to use Allgeier and Conner. How is that going to work? Is there going to be an odd man out?"
It's a fair question right now. When everyone is healthy -- and that's no lock, after what this team had happen last year at running back -- not everyone is going to get a lot of work. And that's not including Trey Benson and/or Bam Knight. (Conner and Benson are still rehabbing.) I won't pretend to know exactly how it's going to shake out. I think training camp will go a long way in sorting this all out. Love has got to be the guy given his talent and draft status. I'll be fascinating to see Conner back on the field; his injury was not a simple one.
From Chris F:
"Hi Darren, looking for some validation here. Even if Brissett returns, I see little downside to having Beck start the entire season. If the Cardinals are going to be as bad as everyone in the national media thinks, they need to see everything they can from Carson before potentially drafting a QB in 2027."
Personally, unless Beck actually outplays Brissett and Minshew in training camp, I personally don't see the sense of him starting from jump. I still am curious (and I've said this on the Underground podcast) what Beck can show this season that would make the Cardinals completely rule out taking a QB if they have the chance at one of the studs. And here's another question: What if Beck isn't showing coaches what is needed when he gets to practice. Do you still insert him into the lineup? I don't think this situation is a straight line.
From James L:
"What do you think about Jeremiyah Love potentially returning kickoffs? I mean, if he wants to be like P2 and punts, I'm all for it."
Patrick Peterson was a fantastic punt returner in college before he had his amazing rookie season. Love has not been a kickoff returner regularly. I don't see a scenario where Love is the Cardinals' regular guy back on kickoffs. Now, could it be like the Cowboys used Deion Sanders as a punt return guy, where by that time Sanders was so valuable as a cornerback they didn't risk him on special teams unless there was a late-game situation where they wanted to take a swing? Sure. Love could be a guy sent back there for an extra touch with the hope he could break one. I don't see him atop the special teams depth chart.
From Denise Rabal:
"Well, I think we should forget about Jacoby right now and move forward with other quarterbacks on the roster and play Beck after the fifth or sixth game. I think that's where they messed up with Rosen. Jacoby is tough and big but wasn't great in the red zone."
Well, Rosen was in the lineup in Week 4, so I am not sure if you are saying he got in too early or you are just missing that he was a starter most of the season himself. (Although do not forget Sam Bradford was struggling mightily through three starts so then-coach Steve Wilks almost had to switch to Rosen.) I know the Brissett situation is making fans feel some kind of way right now, but as I have mentioned before, I can't get too worked up here in the offseason and voluntary work.
From Caleb Minhoe:
"How did Beck look to you in 5-on-5 vs air drills? We know it doesn't matter, but man did he look good in slow motion Cards Twitter clips. Phenomenal footwork. Because critics have mentioned his elbow injury as having diminished his velocity, there have been plenty of guys in NFL history who can throw it through a wall. But how many of them had touch, accuracy, anticipation, and all the know-how that a QB needs between the ears? Beck may not have a cannon, but he looks plenty zippy and accurate with the ball."
Caleb, I assume you mean 7-on-7? I mean, it's possible Beck found an open run to hoop at a local gym, but that won't show up with his football talents. Also, a) you're right, on air doesn't mean much and b) take slo-mo May highlights for what they are. You hope he develops into what you want. It's early in that process. Beck already said his arm strength is back to total health. You hope he has all those other traits in terms of showing up in games.
From Ray Martin:
"I saw oddsmakers had Cardinals as underdogs for all 17 games next season. I am not a betting person, but I wonder if any NFL team has ever been a underdog in all games before a season?"
I mean, point spreads in May, especially for, let's say, games in November, seem kind of pointless. Who knows what those matchups will be by then. Heck, who knows exactly what the matchup with the Chargers Week 1 might be? I don't know if a team has been an underdog for every game; that's research I'm not about to do.
From Johnny Turbo:
"I have never been a team owner or General Manager. As a fan I just want my Cardinals to win football games. Jacoby did not do that last year and I say good luck and we're moving on. Don't you think we should just play Beck?"
I do think it's strange that so many seem to put the majority of the blame on the Cardinals not winning in 2025 on Brissett in particular. Seems like there were lots of places that can absorb some of the responsibility. I said earlier what I think of Beck playing. We haven't even gotten to training camp yet. If he pulls a 2012 Russell Wilson when we get to State Farm Stadium in July, cool. If he isn't ready and clearly behind Brissett or Minshew, I don't see the upside of playing him. I also don't see the point of talking in absolutes in May.