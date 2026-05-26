You've Got Mail: That Stacked Running Back Room

"I am trying to figure out how, with Love, the Cardinals are going to be able to use Allgeier and Conner. How is that going to work? Is there going to be an odd man out?"

It's a fair question right now. When everyone is healthy -- and that's no lock, after what this team had happen last year at running back -- not everyone is going to get a lot of work. And that's not including Trey Benson and/or Bam Knight. (Conner and Benson are still rehabbing.) I won't pretend to know exactly how it's going to shake out. I think training camp will go a long way in sorting this all out. Love has got to be the guy given his talent and draft status. I'll be fascinating to see Conner back on the field; his injury was not a simple one.