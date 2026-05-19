You've Got Mail: OTAs To Prepare For Camp To Prepare For Games

Coach Mike LaFleur at the end of the Cardinals' first OTA, when players finally could do some 11-on-11 work, "Man, football is fun." Phase 2 work, when offense and defense can't go against each other, is fine, but "you train for days like (OTAs), to get ready for training camp to get ready for that first Sunday." It's all a beautiful football tapestry. Also, here's the mailbag. Don't forget to send a question for a future mailbag with at least a first name and last initial.
From Sam W:
"Weird question, but are vets allowed to go to rookie practices, just to watch or interact? I remember being 17 on varsity football, the varsity/JV/freshman played on different days. So on our game days we would have time to burn so we would watch the freshman practice. Did we have to be there? No, but we enjoyed it. We love ball, and it's fun being around the guys, and pestering the freshman as is tradition. So I wonder if Trey McBride (or whoever) wanted to, would the vets be allowed to hang out on the sidelines and watch the rookies?"
To be clear, there are only a couple of rookie "practices" with which this could even happen, during rookie minicamp. But no, it can't. CBA rules say the rookies and vets can't interact on any level until after rookie minicamp. (Besides, the Cardinals had like 16 players out for that rookie work; it wasn't much to look at.) After the minicamp, rookies joined the vets two days later for Phase 2 and then the Phase 3 practices starting this week. It's not like the vets missed much, even if they could go.
From Sam C:
"Two questions. How is Walter Nolen doing? Is he on pace for OTAs, or any preseason work, or should we expect he start the season on PUP? Also, what is your expectation for the depth chart going into 2026 regarding WR1? Is it Mike or Marvin?"
After Mack Wilson's hoops game on Saturday, Nolen said he was doing well and would be back for training camp. I wouldn't think he'd do much in OTAs. But if he's back for camp at some point, he wouldn't be on PUP to start the season. As for WR1, it's a tricky question. In my opinion, I'd think Wilson would be that guy, but with a new coach, there is no way to know for sure and frankly, if things go well, you're hoping it's a distinction without a difference with those two.
From Clint B:
"Hi Darren. I know you don't like complaints, but I think its important to stay dialed in with the temperature of the fan base. In the recent Dave Sears interview, Paul Calvisi would ask a version of 'what do you like about this player' and Sears would say something like, 'He's also a really good basketball player/baseball player/multi athlete.' Long-time Arizona fans have trauma with 'athletes.' We can not care less if Kaleb Proctor is also good at baseball. Why do you like Reggie Virgil? Because he's a good basketball player. Antonio Gates doesn't happen often, please don't make that your draft strategy."
I'd hold off by interpreting is as their "draft strategy," because I do not think they are taking a guy who is a lesser football player wherever he's picked because he can play another sport. But other sports do allow you to get a sense of a guy's athletic ceiling. Frankly, almost every player in his past has excelled at another sport. Whether it's brought up in an interview or not seems like a moot point. If you are saying the only reason you liked a guy was that, then it's a problem. Dave wasn't doing that.
From Chris Bridger:
"When is Arizona due to host the draft and/or another Super Bowl? Or do you think we won't get the draft because we get the Super Bowl? Is the draft an olive branch they give to non-Super Bowl host cities?"
Generally, I do think the NFL tries to give the draft to cities that do not have a chance weather-wise to host a Super Bowl (although Nashville just had a draft and now was voted a Super Bowl with their new stadium.) I would not expect Arizona to host a draft. As for a Super Bowl, there seem to be other cities in the queue for now; I am not aware of current plans to ramp up for another bid -- although I would expect it at some point.
From Den Z:
"Any updates on B.J. Ojulari? He was really excelling in camp two years ago before his injury. I'm rooting for him and look forward to seeing him come back."
No updates, really. He's out here and working. GM Monti Ossenfort said during the draft it was obvious Ojulari wasn't all the way back from his catastrophic knee damage but generally, players in the second year removed from such an injury are in a much better place. His injury was serious enough, however, that you don't know if it might have long-term impact. His contribution is important and would make a big difference for this defense. We will see what he looks like come training camp.
From Matthew Wehe:
"Why is it that nobody, meaning even our analysts, are talking about Cardinals losing five games by 13 total points to start last season? A 7-0 start was 13 points from reality. This team is not far from a winning team. I surely hope we can stay healthy, I truly believe we can win more than half of our games. I believe we need more believers!"
Clearly you are one of them, Matthew. Look, there are a lot of unknowns for the season to come. You aren't wrong, the Cardinals had a lot of close losses. But you are what your record says you are. Last year is last year. I do think there is potential for this offense with steady QB play; they have playmakers, they have a decent offensive line. I think on defense they need to have a lot of guys who they have drafted to step up in their play. But I've learned to never say never.
From Michael G:
"What's up with Jacoby Brissett? He wants more money?"
To be clear, Brissett has never been quoted as saying anything at this point. We know he hasn't been at voluntary work, and there was a report he wanted to upgrade his contract. What that means is unclear. Does he want a raise if he is going to be the starter? Probably. Does he want more guaranteed money than his current $1.9 million? I'd say most likely (although it should be noted that his current scheduled $4.88M salary is guaranteed if, as a veteran, he is on the roster the first week of the regular season.)
From Andrew Lipson:
"Will Garrett Williams play in 2026?"
I do not have any inside info on Williams' rehab, but I would be surprised if he didn't play this season. Will he be ready for the opener? No. An Achilles normally is a 9-to-12 month comeback; Williams was hurt in late December. But Williams has been rehabbing hard. I don't know for sure, but something tells me he'll be able to be on the front end of the timeline.
From Rod R:
"Hi Darren. There's talk that Brendan Sorsby, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Texas Tech QB, might enter the NFL Supplemental Draft this August. Urban Meyer calls him a 'hell of a player.' Do you think the Cards might place a bet on him?"
I see what you did there.
He might be a hell of a player. But personally I would never do that, and I wouldn't think the Cardinals would have interest. Frankly, I don't see why any team would want to grab someone with an admitted and serious gambling problem. Finding a QB of the future is difficult enough. To also be on pins and needles about a potential relapse -- which would involve so much more than just the player if he were on your roster -- would be a risk I would not understand taking.