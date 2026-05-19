You've Got Mail: OTAs To Prepare For Camp To Prepare For Games

To be clear, Brissett has never been quoted as saying anything at this point. We know he hasn't been at voluntary work, and there was a report he wanted to upgrade his contract. What that means is unclear. Does he want a raise if he is going to be the starter? Probably. Does he want more guaranteed money than his current $1.9 million? I'd say most likely (although it should be noted that his current scheduled $4.88M salary is guaranteed if, as a veteran, he is on the roster the first week of the regular season.)