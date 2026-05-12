You've Got Mail: Rookies And Vets Come Together

From Collin M:

"Hey Darren. Four of the last five coaches we've had have emphasized 'we're going to be run-first.' Having seen how three of them have played out, my somewhat-knowledgeable brain can tell they have attempted to achieve it in different ways: Arians with heavy play-action and deep balls, Wilks/McCoy with tragic run-up-the-middle, Gannon/Petzing with another version, and now LaFleur with a presumably West Coast-influenced approach. Even Kliff would talk about being run-first from time to time. Unfortunately, I have no idea what all that really means. I would love it if you, or the team, could do a tactical breakdown into the different ways you can be "run-first" but approach it differently based on the school you come from."

Here's the thing, in my opinion. No team is "run first" anymore. You have to be able to run, sure. And if you draft a guy like Jeremiyah Love, you are going to want to use him often. Run-first is outdated in the NFL, however, because it takes away the nuance of running an offense, the same as if you insisted on passing all the time. Defenses would adjust.

To your question, again, I don't think it's about "run first" as much as how you run, which you broke down a little yourself. Mike LaFleur has made it clear he likes the multi-tight end approach -- he has mentioned Tip Reiman by name a couple of times, so hints there -- and he has Love, and Allgeier, and Conner. I think any coach who might float "run-first" is either looking to play-action a lot or, when Kyler was here, bootleg off the PA. Running the ball has fewer ways to fail. That's why coaches like it so. To me, though, run-first is a fallacy.