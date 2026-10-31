3x3: Week 8 Cardinals vs Cowboys

WHO: Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
WHEN: Sunday, 11 a.m.
WHERE: AT&T Stadium
NAMES
- BARON BROWNING -The Cardinals need a boost off the edge. Baron Browning has had some good moments, in large part because of his spin move. Understanding that he can't always use that move to get by the tackle, he's focused on other pass rush skills. This week that's against the pass-heavy Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott.
"I feel like it depends on the flow of game and how the rotation is going, so when I get more ops, I just try to make the most of them," Browning said. "I just try to focus on doing my job at the highest level to help my team win games."
- JOEY PORTER JR. - The Cowboys recently made a trade to acquire Joey Porter Jr. from the Steelers. JPJ is one of best cornerbacks in the game, and going into Week 8, the stats back it up. With at least 10 passes thrown in his direction, Porter is first in the league in completion percentage allowed (18.2%) and passing yards allowed (10).
- HJALTE FROHOLDT - Since coming to the Valley in 2023, Hjalte Froholdt has not missed a game. The two-time captain has been a rock, not just within the offensive line but within the entire huddle. That could change since Froholdt is questionable to play this weekend. If he is unable to play, the Cardinals will turn to third string center Hayden Conner, who is currently filling in at right guard for Jon Gaines II, who is also the backup center and backup right guard. It's safe to say that there are a lot of moving pieces alongside the offensive line, so if healthy enough to play, Froholdt's availability would prevent more shuffling.
NUMBERS
- 93 - In Week 6 against the Rams, up until the final drive, the Cardinals defense did a solid job limiting two top receivers in Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. This weekend, the task doesn't get much easier with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the opposite sidelines. Entering this matchup, Lamb is averaging 93 receiving yards per game. He trails tight end Trey McBride for the league lead in receptions by 6. McBride has 59 catches. It'll be a challenge for the Cardinals defense against an explosive wide receiver duo.
- 7 - Darius Robinson is putting together his best season as a professional. Through seven game, Robinson has recorded seven pressures according to TruMedia. Last year he had eight the entire year.
"I have nothing to lose, so I'm playing so free and I'm having so much fun," Robinson said. "We're in the league. Like, I can't go any higher than the league, so it's like, why am I stressing or being anxious about things I can't control? So why don't I just play like I played my whole life and just play the game as free as possible and just have fun with it."
- 5 - As mentioned earlier, the Cardinals are going to face a pass-first offense this weekend. As long as Josh Sweat is out there, that means see ball, get ball. Last time the Cardinals played against the Cowboys, Sweat had a career-high five quarterback hits. He also had two tackles and two sacks. Sweat has familiarity with the Cowboys from his time in the NFC East with the Eagles. In 13 career games against the Cowboys, Sweat has sacked the QB six times.
NOTABLE
- TREY MCBRIDE REMAINS KING - In case you haven't heard before, Trey McBride is really good at football. Like, really good. With multiple receptions on Sunday, McBride would set more franchise and position records. With two catches, McBride would pass DeAndre Hopkins for most receptions in franchise history through eight games, and a third reception would pass former teammate Zach Ertz for most receptions by a tight end through eight games. McBride joked he's unaware of most of the records he has broken, but once he hangs up the cleats, he will see his name at the top of many lists. Fortunately for him and the Cardinals, the cleats are going to remain laced for a long time.
- CARDS DON'T LOSE IN DALLAS - If you want to dust off those old history books, you may find the last time the Cowboys had consistent success against the Cardinals. The point being that it has been a while. Since 2008, the Cardinals are 8-1 against the Cowboys. And since the doors to AT&T Stadium have opened, the Cardinals have not tasted defeat. It's something that within the Cowboys facility, the history is on their mind.
- SPECIAL TEAMS SHIFTING - As much as losing Jalen Brooks hurts for the offense, the Cardinals return game will also take a hit. Devin Duvernay has been the leading returner, but because teams don't often want to kick his direction, Brooks was a big part of that game. There's a chance that Bam Knight, who saw some special teams action last year, is the next option. With the Cowboys trotting out Brandon Aubrey, who is one of the better kickers in the game, it's an area that the Cardinals can't afford to slip up and overlook. The last time special teams were a talking point going into a game, it was a busy day for Chad Ryland in the 18-16 victory over the Rams.
"He's a tremendous football player," special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial said of Aubrey. "Those dirty kicks are a strength for them. He does a nice job of getting that ball on the ground. He does a nice job of kicking to open pockets. So we got to be great with our catch mechanics, number one, and then we got to be great with ball security, number two, because the football is a premium. It doesn't matter whether that's on the ground or whether we catch them in the air. Securing that ball is of highest priority. We're getting a lot of work at it."