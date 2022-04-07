Antoine Wesley Makes Cardinals' Receiver Room Deeper

When Antoine Wesley was signed last offseason, it made sense, given his history with coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Wesley had played for Kingsbury at Texas Tech. If nothing else, Wesley could potentially jump-start his career with a familiar face.

It turned out Wesley became important with the injury-filled year of DeAndre Hopkins. Bringing back Wesley, an exclusive rights free agent, was a given, and became official Thursday when Wesley signed his tender offer.

Wesley had 19 catches for 208 yards and three touchdowns in the first regular-season action of his career.

With the departure of Christian Kirk in free agency and A.J. Green still on the market, the Cardinals currently are running with Hopkins and Rondale Moore as their top two receivers. Green could still be in play to return, and drafting a receiver is likely.

The Cardinals could still dip into the free-agent market as well.

With Moore, "we didn't play him as much as we probably should have because we had so much depth," Kingsbury told reporters at the recent NFL owners meetings.

As for Hopkins, Kingsbury said the veteran has been working out at the Dignity Heath Training Center and should be full back from his knee surgery "in the next couple of months."