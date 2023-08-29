Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Make Moves To Get To 53-Man Roster

Team moves on from Clement, Lawrence; Need long snapper

Aug 29, 2023 at 03:02 PM
The Cardinals have trimmed the roster to 53, although more moves are expected in the next couple of days to change up who is on the team.
The Cardinals have a 53-man roster. It will not stay the same, not even 24 hours later.

NFL teams were required to make their cuts on Tuesday, but with waiver claims coming first thing Wednesday morning -- and with teams learning quickly how many of their claims were awarded -- the Cardinals are expected to have significant change just from the team GM Monti Ossenfort has currently constructed.

"We'll get to that spot, I think, on Wednesday," coach Jonathan Gannon said. "Go from there. The roster is always in flux. You never know. Even talking to some guys (Monday), you never know when you might be back up and playing. That is a very fluid thing, your 53-man roster and your practice squad spots."

The Cardinals will have 16 spots on the practice squad (plus, if they want, a 17th PS exemption for international tight end Bernhard Seikovits.) The practice squad can be put together following waiver claims.

The Cardinals made their biggest cut on Monday, releasing quarterback Colt McCoy. Among those released on Tuesday of note: defensive lineman Rashad Lawrence -- who began camp third-string and never was able to move up -- and running back Corey Clement, who had been RB2 much of camp but was surpassed by Keaontay Ingram once Ingram got healthy.

The Cardinals are likely to claim both a running back and a defensive lineman off the waiver wire, among others.

The Cardinals also released veteran long snapper Aaron Brewer, meaning they will need to fill that position with a signing or waiver claim. Rookie backup center Jon Gaines II was placed on Injured Reserve after hurting his knee in the preseason finale, ending his season and creating a hole at center depth.

Every one of the Cardinals' nine draft picks remain rostered -- albeit Gaines is on IR and cornerback Garrett Williams is on NFI -- and the team also kept three undrafted rookies: wide receiver Daniel Arias, running back Emari Demercado, and tight end Blake Whiteheart.

The full list of Cardinals cuts:

  • LB David Anenih
  • WR Andre Baccellia
  • DL Eric Banks
  • OL Jackson Barton
  • QB David Blough
  • LS Aaron Brewer
  • S Kendell Brooks
  • OL Cole Cabral
  • S Andre Chachere
  • RB Corey Clement
  • WR Brian Cobbs
  • WR Davion Davis
  • WR Kaden Davis
  • QB Jeff Driskel
  • TE Joel Honingford
  • OL Hayden Howerton
  • S JuJu Hughes
  • OL Braylon Jones
  • DL Rashard Lawrence
  • LB Zach McCloud
  • CB Bobby Price
  • RB Stevie Scott
  • TE Bernhard Seikovits
  • DL Jacob Slade
  • WR Brandon Smith
  • OL Lecitus Smith
  • LB Kyle Soelle
  • TE Noah Togiai
  • OL Badara Traore
  • CB Quavian White
  • RB Ty'Son Williams

Quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) remains on the Physically Unable To Perform list; Cornerback Garrett Williams (knee) remains on the Non-Football Injury list. Center Jon Gaines II (knee) was placed on Injured Reserve, and cornerback Kyler McMichael was waived/injured.

