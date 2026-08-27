As Cut Day Looms, Eku Leota Hopes To Make Name For Himself

As players spend more time in the league, some have learned to process the looming decision in different ways. Wide receiver Jalen Brooks said he doesn't "really start to count numbers" while fellow wideout Simi Fehoko said he focuses on the locker room and taking advantage of the time together.

There is a human element towards these decisions as well.

"I'm not openly talking about it right now because again, we're going to be where our feet are, but ultimately, that's these guys' jobs," coach Mike LaFleur said. "Do the math in terms of how many guys are not going to be here and you hope that every single guy that isn't on the Arizona Cardinals gets picked up somewhere."

Sticking around the NFL for as long as Leota has is a credit to his upbringing after growing up in Samoa. When he came to the United States, his mom put he and his older brother in dance classes. Leota believes his flexibility stemmed from ballet.

But it was a coach that helped convince his parents to allow him to switch to football. It was the precursor to what has turned into a pro career.

Leota has bounced around practice squads throughout his career, having spent time with the Panthers, Steelers, and Saints before joining the Cardinals last December.

On top of flashing during training camp practices, he has strung together nice preseason outings. Last weekend against the Cowboys, Leota had five tackles, a tackle for loss, and a sack.

For Leota, it's all about making a name for himself, no matter how it is accomplished.