As Cut Day Looms, Eku Leota Hopes To Make Name For Himself

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin -- He goes by Eku Leota.
His legal first name, which he was given when he moved as a 7-year-old to the United States from Samoa, is Andrew.
His full name in Samoan culture is Eku Tafaaolaitaua Leota.
It's a long enough name that the outside linebacker believes he might have misspelled it. But the one thing he won't dispel is how much making the 53-man roster would mean to him.
"Being undrafted, it's not like I had the easy road," Leota said. "It's a grind, especially as an undrafted guy. I think it's a grind more mentally than it is physically. But it is physically as well."
Leota is a long way away from coming in to the NFL undrafted in 2023. This time of year is not foreign to him.
Friday's preseason finale against the Packers marks the final opportunity for players like Leota leave an impression on the staff ahead of Sunday's cutdown day. The 90-player roster needs to be trimmed to 53, with practice squad additions following suit.
"I feel like it gets easier every year," Leota said. "It doesn't get easier from the aspect of how hard it is. You just get better at doing the hard things and that where experience comes from."
As players spend more time in the league, some have learned to process the looming decision in different ways. Wide receiver Jalen Brooks said he doesn't "really start to count numbers" while fellow wideout Simi Fehoko said he focuses on the locker room and taking advantage of the time together.
There is a human element towards these decisions as well.
"I'm not openly talking about it right now because again, we're going to be where our feet are, but ultimately, that's these guys' jobs," coach Mike LaFleur said. "Do the math in terms of how many guys are not going to be here and you hope that every single guy that isn't on the Arizona Cardinals gets picked up somewhere."
Sticking around the NFL for as long as Leota has is a credit to his upbringing after growing up in Samoa. When he came to the United States, his mom put he and his older brother in dance classes. Leota believes his flexibility stemmed from ballet.
But it was a coach that helped convince his parents to allow him to switch to football. It was the precursor to what has turned into a pro career.
Leota has bounced around practice squads throughout his career, having spent time with the Panthers, Steelers, and Saints before joining the Cardinals last December.
On top of flashing during training camp practices, he has strung together nice preseason outings. Last weekend against the Cowboys, Leota had five tackles, a tackle for loss, and a sack.
For Leota, it's all about making a name for himself, no matter how it is accomplished.
"I know what my role is here, and that's being a special teams guy and being able to help out on defense when my name is called and a lot of my energy goes into special teams because (special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial) believes in me, and if a coach believes in you, it will do a lot," Leota said. "And one of the things I appreciate about (defensive coordinator Nick Rallis) is he lets me be myself. If I was (expletive) up out there, he wouldn't let me be myself. If I'm playing fast and making plays, the more freedom I'll have."
Take a look at the best images from the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers joint Training Camp Practice before their 2026 Week 3 Preseason matchup, presented by Desert Financial