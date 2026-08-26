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Cardinals Pedal To Practice During Memorable Green Bay Tradition

More than 100 fans waited outside the team locker room

Aug 26, 2026 at 03:58 PM
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Zach Gershman

azcardinals.com

Tight end Trey McBride rides with a young fan on his way to practice on Wednesday in Green Bay.
Tight end Trey McBride rides with a young fan on his way to practice on Wednesday in Green Bay.

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin -- Long before the Cardinals arrived at Lambeau Field on Wednesday for their joint practice with the Packers, there was a line of fans waiting for the team.

Who was rooting for which team was secondary. The primary objective was to take part in a Green Bay tradition which dates back to the 1950s. Before training camp practices, fans wait outside the locker room, hoping a player would select them and ride their bike to practice.

It's a gathering that offensive lineman Jon Gaines II  had only seen from afar. When he walked along the line, he found Noah and rode his bike on the way to practice.

"Golly, how do we do this?" Gaines said with a laugh. "It's a rite of passage to do this. I'm actually from Wisconsin too, so I used to watch this all the time on the news."

Once coach Mike LaFleur let the team know about it, it was a tradition many were eager to be a part of, even those not from the state.

When Dadrion Taylor-Demerson  popped out of the locker room, he asked the crowd of kids who would offer up their bike. It was at that moment that the safety saw the power of the moment.

"I've been excited about this one," Taylor-Demerson said, while selecting a bike owned by Reed. "It's crazy because I had some criteria before I was coming. I wanted a Tony Hawk bike, not the real seven-speed, but I want to go back to the old days when I had my first bike with some pegs on it."

Cornerback Max Melton rides, training wheels and all, toward the field.
Cornerback Max Melton rides, training wheels and all, toward the field.

Then there was a fan who grew up in Washington, standing in front of his two-wheeler with a sign that read "Budda’s Bike." There was a hand-drawn University of Washington logo on the poster, which unsurprisingly caught Baker's attention. As the family walked by Baker's side, the father drew a smile from Baker while explaining the genesis of the ask.

"This little man loves you because you can see, he's short in stature," the dad said. "You showed that doesn't matter."

There were other adorable moments. Cornerback Max Melton  found a young girl waiting at the end of the line with a Trey McBride jersey and a barbie bike with training wheels.

"I didn't know if I was going to be able to ride it, but I couldn't tell her no," Melton said.

The coolest moment came from McBride and his new buddy, Auggie, who sat on the pegs of the tight end’s bike and zoomed down to practice.

"You're crushing it bro, you're crushing it, just hold on tight," McBride said, with a child-like laugh that highlighted just how much the tradition meant, not only to the kids, but to the players.

"Dude, this is awesome, isn't this?"

Offensive lineman Hayden Conner doesn't quite fit on his practice ride on Wednesday.
Offensive lineman Hayden Conner doesn't quite fit on his practice ride on Wednesday.

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