Cardinals Pedal To Practice During Memorable Green Bay Tradition

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin -- Long before the Cardinals arrived at Lambeau Field on Wednesday for their joint practice with the Packers, there was a line of fans waiting for the team.

Who was rooting for which team was secondary. The primary objective was to take part in a Green Bay tradition which dates back to the 1950s. Before training camp practices, fans wait outside the locker room, hoping a player would select them and ride their bike to practice.

It's a gathering that offensive lineman Jon Gaines II had only seen from afar. When he walked along the line, he found Noah and rode his bike on the way to practice.

"Golly, how do we do this?" Gaines said with a laugh. "It's a rite of passage to do this. I'm actually from Wisconsin too, so I used to watch this all the time on the news."

Once coach Mike LaFleur let the team know about it, it was a tradition many were eager to be a part of, even those not from the state.

When Dadrion Taylor-Demerson popped out of the locker room, he asked the crowd of kids who would offer up their bike. It was at that moment that the safety saw the power of the moment.