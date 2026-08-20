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Cardinals Activate Cornerback Garrett Williams From PUP list

Josh Sweat, Tip Reiman remain sidelined for now

Aug 20, 2026 at 01:29 PM
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Zach Gershman

azcardinals.com

Cornerback Garrett Williams (left, with teammates Rabbit Taylor-Demerson and Denzel Burke at training camp) has been activated from the PUP list.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Cornerback Garrett Williams (left, with teammates Rabbit Taylor-Demerson and Denzel Burke at training camp) has been activated from the PUP list.

Mike LaFleur told the media back in June that Garrett Williams has a shot to be on the field for the season opener.

The cornerback is now one step closer.

On Thursday, the team activated Williams off the Physically Unable to Perform list. He will return to practice 24 days before Week 1 against the Chargers.

Williams suffered an Achilles tear on Dec. 21 against the Falcons. It capped off an injury-filled season for Williams, who had also missed five games with a knee injury.  When on the field, Williams is one of the better nickel corners in the league. In 10 games played last season, Williams had an interception, five pass breakups, a forced fumble, and 46 tackles.

With Williams' activation, two players -- outside linebacker Josh Sweat and tight end Tip Reiman -- remain on the PUP list. LaFleur has been steadfast in his confidence of Sweat's return, noting "whether you believe me or not, I'm not worried about him for Sept. 13, at all."

Sweat, dealing with knee issue, has been present in meetings and has been rehabbing with trainers.

Reiman, rehabbing a serious ankle injury, has been watching from the sidelines at most practices.

The Cardinals utilized Williams in different ways last season. According to TruMedia, Williams saw 201 snaps at outside corner and 248 snaps in the slot. Nick Rallis' defense was in nickel packages over 41 percent of the time and in dime personnel a little over 16 percent.

During Cardinals practices, Sean Murphy-Bunting, coming back from his own knee injury, has been getting most of his work in the slot.

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