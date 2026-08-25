Cardinals Sign Hjalte Froholdt To 2-Year Extension

After rookie Chase Bisontis suffered a serious knee injury during the Cardinals' preseason game in Las Vegas, coach Mike LaFleur climbed aboard the team charter for the flight home to make sure Bisontis was given a seat that would give him room.

Turned out, starting center Hjalte Froholdt had already taken care of it, giving up his fancy chair at the front of the aircraft.

"I'm lucky enough to have a spot in the front. Nice seats up there," Froholdt said. "Tried to help him out a little bit."

That's the teammate Froholdt has been. He's already cemented himself into an offensive line anchor. It's no surprise the Cardinals wanted to keep Froholdt, signing him to a two-year contract extension on Tuesday before the team left for joint practice in Green Bay.

Froholdt is now under contract through 2028.

It is the second extension Froholdt has gotten with the Cardinals; he signed a two-year deal in 2024 through this season. He originally signed a two-year deal as a free agent when he arrived in Arizona in 2023.

Froholdt hasn't missed a game since coming to the Cardinals, starting all 51 times.

"The center is the extension of the quarterback and the extension of the playcaller, making sure we are all seeing it through the same lens," coach Mike LaFleur said. "He's got great command of the offense. He's got a great command of the NFL in general.

"He has a great set of eyes, and he's a great leader."

Froholdt was a first-time captain last season as well, "one of the coolest things in my career."