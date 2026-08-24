Cardinals Activate Josh Sweat From PUP, Waive Trey Benson

The Cardinals activated Sweat on Monday from the Physically Unable to Perform list, getting the team's top pass rusher back in time for some work in Green Bay later this week.

But Benson, the oft-injured running back who has been sidelined with a knee issue, is no longer part of the team's deep running backs room after the Cardinals released him as waived/injured.

It is a disappointing end for the 2024 third-round pick, who played well early in camp before knee issues derailed his time again. In two seasons, Benson played in just 17 total games, with 451 yards on 92 carries, an average of 4.9 yards per attempt.

The Cardinals also placed wide receiver Xavier Weaver on Injured Reserve after Weaver hurt his hamstring against Dallas on Saturday night.

The team signed safeties Hudson Clark and Devyn Bobby, helping with depth going into the final preseason game against the Packers. The secondary was hammered by injury in the Cowboys game, with safety Rabbit Taylor-Demerson exiting with a ribs issue and safety Wydett Williams and cornerback Kalen King suffering concussions.

The Cardinals have also released tight end Baylor Cupp and wide receiver Bryson Green. All the moves leave the team with two roster spots, one which likely will go to a punter. Punter Blake Gillikin hurt his groin Saturday, and coach Mike LaFleur said Monday he will not be available this week.

It is not a long-term issue, LaFleur added.

Taylor-Demerson is day-to-day with his injury, LaFleur said. He might not have played in the finale regardless.

The return of Sweat answers the biggest question hanging over the Cardinals since training camp began. After notching a career-best 12 sacks last season, Sweat did not take part in any voluntary work and then was a surprise addition to the PUP list at the start of camp as he worked on his left knee.

Sweat's knee has required maintenance since a serious injury when he was in college. The Cardinals, in desperate need of his impact in the pass rush, has three weeks to prepare for the season opener in Los Angeles on Sept. 13.