You've Got Mail: On To The Frozen Tundra Before It Freezes

It's Green Bay joint practice week and the reuniting of the LaFleur brothers as opponents, this time as head coaches. As the Cardinals take off for Wisconsin, here's a mailbag. Don't forget to send a question for a future mailbag with at least a first name and last initial.
Update on article comments: For those asking/wondering, the NFL switched to a new comment platform. Rather than trying to find a new coding workaround for the old way, we are working on installing the new platform. Stay tuned.
On to your questions.
From Drew Miro:
"Hi Darren, just some odds and ends from the Dallas game:
- I noticed Darius Robinson getting snaps, which was interesting. Does the fact he is still playing imply he's not a roster lock?
- One of the big questions going into the season was who is the No. 2 pass rusher? I haven't been impressed by any of them. Burch? Arguably our most productive preseason pass rusher has been Eku Leota. He's currently listed behind Burch as the #2 pass rusher. Could Leota be No. 2?
- Jayden Williams looks like a 7th round gem. Solid swing OT, and possible RT long term?
- I love RB Corey Kiner. Guy is a short-yardage bulldozer. I hope you feel he's a roster lock at this point? But that also spells the end of the RB room discussion, does it not?
- I think after that Dallas game we can be rest assured that Trey McBride is going to get FED. This offense loves targeting TEs.
- Why is Cody Simon listed as starter on the depth chart when clearly Jack Gibbens is the starter?
- We don't seem to take advantage of the trade market as much as other teams, specifically referring to trading players before cutting them. We clearly have a log jam of good WRs. We should be able to make a deal."
Here are some responses, Drew.
- Robinson will be on this team. But I'm sure he'd be the first to acknowledge he needs to do more.
- Burch still has a long way to go. I have noticed Leota and frankly, I think he has earned playing time. But until Sweat is available, it's hard to know what this all will look like. We haven't seen Baron Browning play either, and he's in the mix.
- Agree Jayden Williams could be a find in the seventh-round, at least as depth.
- I don't see Kiner on this team if guys are healthy. Conner, who has yet to go 11-on-11, is a question. But Bam Knight sure looks like he's in with Allgeier and Love.
- McBride would flourish in any offense. A staff would be foolish not to take advantage of his skills.
- I wouldn't say Gibbens is clearly the starter. One of the reasons Simon is playing more in preseason has more to do with Simon's inexperience, comparatively.
- A team has to be willing to give you a pick for a player they know you are gonna cut. I guarantee you the Cardinals always make the effort to get something in that situation if they can.
From Carl Prince:
"I know you don't like this discussion but it's valid and will continue to be valid until performance proves otherwise. Lots of wide receivers around the league are going down. If we can trade Marvin Harrison for a first-round pick I say we do it in a heartbeat. This is not an emotional decision, but logical. The facts have changed since he was drafted. Both the rise of Michael Wilson and the addition of Jeremiyah Love. A receiver is a receiver. McBride is receiver 1 now and forever. Michael is likely receiver 2. Love might be receiver 3 (and might swap with Mike as 2). Marvin is probably receiver 4. So you're telling me we can get a first-round pick for our No. 3/4 WR and offload the fourth highest salary on the team?"
No, I'm not telling you that. You're telling me that. I am not sure why you are certain you could get a first-round pick for him. Given circumstances (if you are reading the Cardinals situation thusly, aren't other teams?) why would they make that deal. More importantly, this team is going to need all their weapons. He is one, whether you believe that or not.
Love is not receiver 3. He will be a weapon as a receiver, but I don't see him surpassing the top two wideouts and the tight end. Sorry.
And truthfully, I don't care one way or the other if you want to discuss it. It's not going to happen, though. You say this is logical and yet it feels very emotional.
From Brian McMaster:
"I am curious, Darren. I listened to Cardinal Underground and you guys mentioned never being able to have joint practices in Arizona. Isn't that what this multibillion dollar new training facility in north Phoenix is for? Also I'm assuming its to improve the teams grades the receive every year for their facilities."
Well, to start with, while I appreciate that the new facility will be very nice and very expensive, I have no earthly idea why you think it will cost in the billions. It most certainly will not.
There will be an expansive fieldhouse at the new spot. But again, you cannot hold lots of hard practices on turf, and the fieldhouse will have turf. You need, for two full teams in preseason, space outside on grass. Unless you have a plan to have God turn down the heat in August, it's not gonna happen here.
From Denise R:
"Since Josh Sweat is not coming to practice and he really likes Jonathan Gannon, why don't we trade him to Green Bay and we'll take Micah Parsons. My question is do they have to pay these players their salaries when they act like this?"
Act like what? Sweat is back, activated from PUP and practicing. Mike LaFleur said the whole time he wasn't worried, and here were are.
I won't even go to the Parsons thing. The Packers aren't trading Parsons for anyone.
From Ken Richards:
"Hi Darren. Between articles and eyeballs, a picture of Mike LaFleur has been building to where I think we have a strong grip on his coaching/practice preferences and it's mildly concerning. Lots of 11-on-11, prefers joint practices, runs starters in preseason games more than most (see Love, Jeremiah). This guy LOVES game simulation. I do see the benefit, sincerely. You get good at what you do often. But unfortunately I feel it puts our players at risk."
All due respect, Ken, you know what puts football players at risk? Football.
I tend to sway toward the Kenny Dillingham school of thought of (paraphrasing here) you can only learn how to play football by playing football. There has been one example of "runs starters more than most" and it was a rookie without any NFL experience, he likely wasn't going to play any other preseason games after that (so it was his only preseason work) and had he not gotten hurt, no one would've said anything.
As for the 11 on 11 and joint practice, I will argue that most every coach wants more joint practices. That way they don't have to play players in preseason games, which is avoiding risk, no?
The only way for teams to be totally healthy when the regular season starts is to start the regular season immediately. There is no other way to do it. I've heard from plenty of people the last couple of years complaining that camp was soft. Guys still got hurt, and yet, people don't think the Cardinals were ready for the regular season.
So yes, I have some strong feelings here. Football is the reason football players get hurt. Simple as that.
From Nick Bennett:
"Which defensive player has stood out in training camp and preseason?"
There probably is only one answer above others, and that is Walter Nolen III, who looks like a potential star. I do like what nose tackle Andrew Billings can add to the DL depth.
From Chad D:
"Is there 100 percent staff turnover when a GM is fired? I can't imagine Monti was able to bring a full staff from the Titans or the Patriots when he came to the desert, so did he keep some of the scouts already here, and if not where did he hire from? I was looking at the successes Arizona has had with Day 2 picks in the past 10-15 years (Budda, Trey, Wilson, Williams, Honey Badger, David Johnson, Bryon Murphy, Zach Allen, Floyd & Brown, Markus Golden, Will Johnson, etc). First-round picks not so much. What could be the reasoning?"
For your initial question, no there is usually not 100 percent turnover for any GM. You want to keep some good people and you want to have some institutional knowledge. There are a handful of scouts/personnel people still here that pre-date Ossenfort's hiring. As for draft picks and first-round results compared to second- and third-round? That's a tough question. Finding the right guys in the first round has been more miss than hit, mostly from the standpoint of the higher expectations that a first-round pick will carry rather than absolute busts.
The Cardinals, like every team, put a ton of time and effort into their draft process. But every year, there are a bunch of first-rounders that eventually don't work all across the NFL. It is fair to say it's tougher to build your roster when those picks aren't hitting.
From Jeff Wallace:
"Darren, I've noticed that both the WR room and the RB room are more stacked with talent this year than I can recall. Some tough decisions on the QBs and TEs as well. Any guesses what happens with these positions come time to choose? I assume some of these will be stacked onto the practice squad. How exposed are the practice squad guys as to being picked up by other teams."
I am not sure who sticks, but guesses? Hard to tell with James Conner still limited, but I think he's in with Love, Allgeier and Knight. Beyond the top three WR, I could see keeping Brooks, and Fehoko and Duvernay (the latter two because they are core special teamers.)
If you want a guy on the practice squad, you have to cut him first, allowing any team to grab him off waivers for their 53-man roster (I expect the Cardinals, with the third overall waiver claim, to get a few waiver claims themselves.) If they clear, they can be put on the PS, but another team can sign them away at any time.
From Nick Pepe:
"Darren, is it me, or do we have more depth and talent at the skill positions than most teams? Or is it my annual delusion of grander? Even the QB room, I'm watching other teams backup QBs and feeling grateful."
I really like the Cardinals running back room -- if healthy -- and tight end room, when Tip Reiman is healthy. I like what the Cardinals have done at wide receiver but there are quite a few deep receivers rooms in the league. Still, I like the WRs more now than the past few years. The quarterback situation is interesting. They have two capable veterans so if an injury happens, they are in a decent place. They have a young draft pick they hope to develop. But you're always looking for your Mahomes or Allen.
From Joe R:
"Judging from your answers in the mailbag, it is sounding more and more as though the comments function might not be able to be activated again. Is it strictly a programming issue? Is the league not being helpful in restoring the feature or am I completely misreading this situation? I really enjoyed that function and I appreciate the fact that you allowed it and maintained it for so long. I think it was a really unique feature and added to the experience of visiting this website."
As I noted above, we are in the process of vetting and adding a new platform for comments. Not sure how long it will take, but we are efforting.
From Tommy G:
"What is an injury settlement? Sounds nice but is it really?"
When a player goes on Injured Reserve this time of year, he is out for the season with no chance to return, his salary locked in. In some cases, the injury itself might be longer term, maybe not season-ending, but the team needs roster spots. An injury settlement can be negotiated between the player and the club in which the team pays the amount of the salary that would correlate to the games he'd miss with whatever injury (say a guy has a hamstring tear and would be out for 8 games; the team could pay him eight weeks of salary in the settlement.)
In return, the player is waived from IR and he would be free to sign with another team when he wants/is able and still potentially play that season.
From Ron B:
"This will be the first season in four years I won't be working at the stadium due to medical reasons. I really miss working for the Cardinals. There's times where I literally cry thinking about the great times there. Working there was more of a hobby I got paid for then a job. Rise up Red Sea and do me proud. Miss you, love ya all."
I hope you are doing OK physically, Ron, and I am sure your co-workers miss you as well.
From Donna L:
"I don't have to google Helen Thomas! Thank you for publicly remembering one of the great journalists of my lifetime."
Bless you for knowing, Donna, and also for acknowledging great journalism.