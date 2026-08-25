You've Got Mail: On To The Frozen Tundra Before It Freezes

From Ken Richards:

"Hi Darren. Between articles and eyeballs, a picture of Mike LaFleur has been building to where I think we have a strong grip on his coaching/practice preferences and it's mildly concerning. Lots of 11-on-11, prefers joint practices, runs starters in preseason games more than most (see Love, Jeremiah). This guy LOVES game simulation. I do see the benefit, sincerely. You get good at what you do often. But unfortunately I feel it puts our players at risk."

All due respect, Ken, you know what puts football players at risk? Football.

I tend to sway toward the Kenny Dillingham school of thought of (paraphrasing here) you can only learn how to play football by playing football. There has been one example of "runs starters more than most" and it was a rookie without any NFL experience, he likely wasn't going to play any other preseason games after that (so it was his only preseason work) and had he not gotten hurt, no one would've said anything.

As for the 11 on 11 and joint practice, I will argue that most every coach wants more joint practices. That way they don't have to play players in preseason games, which is avoiding risk, no?

The only way for teams to be totally healthy when the regular season starts is to start the regular season immediately. There is no other way to do it. I've heard from plenty of people the last couple of years complaining that camp was soft. Guys still got hurt, and yet, people don't think the Cardinals were ready for the regular season.