Assessing Cardinals' Cap Space As Training Camp Nears

With the opening of training camp less than two weeks away, the Cardinals do have some wiggle room on the salary cap. What they end up doing with it is TBD.

The exact number is hard to pin down -- The NFL Players Association pegs it at $12.59 million of space and overthecap.com has it at $11.54M -- but regardless, there is some room. Room to add a veteran cornerback. Or a veteran center if needed. Or maybe a veteran defensive lineman or even a pass rusher.

Players report to training camp on July 26, although GM Steve Keim has signed vets after the start of training camp many times.

Of course, cap space comes into play with all contracts, and the biggest contract question remaining is what might happen with Kyler Murray's deal. (A Jeff Darlington report Thursday said it was "reasonable" to expect a new deal to be done by camp, which always seemed to be the most realistic timeline.)