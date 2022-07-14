Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Assessing Cardinals' Cap Space As Training Camp Nears

Team still in market for some veteran depth

Jul 14, 2022 at 09:10 AM
With the opening of training camp less than two weeks away, the Cardinals do have some wiggle room on the salary cap. What they end up doing with it is TBD.

The exact number is hard to pin down -- The NFL Players Association pegs it at $12.59 million of space and overthecap.com has it at $11.54M -- but regardless, there is some room. Room to add a veteran cornerback. Or a veteran center if needed. Or maybe a veteran defensive lineman or even a pass rusher.

Players report to training camp on July 26, although GM Steve Keim has signed vets after the start of training camp many times.

Of course, cap space comes into play with all contracts, and the biggest contract question remaining is what might happen with Kyler Murray's deal. (A Jeff Darlington report Thursday said it was "reasonable" to expect a new deal to be done by camp, which always seemed to be the most realistic timeline.)

Currently, Murray is set to count $11.4 million against the cap this season. If he indeed gets an extension -- even for much more money this season -- there are ways to drop his cap number at least some for 2022. It's hard to believe it would go up. so whatever happens with Murray's deal, it shouldn't adversely impact any potential free-agent signings.

