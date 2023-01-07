Cardinals Add Running Back Ty'Son Williams To Roster

The Cardinals were down to two healthy running backs with James Conner out, so among their final roster moves of the season Saturday, veteran Ty'Son Williams was signed to the 53-man roster to join with Corey Clement and Keaontay Ingram against the 49ers.
The team, which had two open roster spots, also promoted defensive lineman Eric Banks to the roster.
In addition, they elevated long snapper Hunter Bradley and safety Josh Thomas from the practice squad.
Banks was needed with Jonathan Ledbetter going on IR on Friday. Thomas is important after the team lost both Budda Baker and Chris Banjo to injury. Bradley is playing after Aaron Brewer went on IR.