Cardinals, Beating Cancer Crucial Part Of Father-Son Story

THAT THE NEFFS ended up in Arizona was because of Stephanie Neff, Steve Jr.'s younger sister and burgeoning gymnast. In September of 2001, she was on track to potentially make the 2004 Olympic team.

Such high-level commitment meant then-12-year-old Stephanie needed to move to Arizona to train. Steve Jr. was already an accomplished wrestler for a powerhouse high school in Pennsylvania. Neff Sr. and his wife made the hard decision that he would remain in Pennsylvania with his son, and his wife would go to Arizona with Stephanie.

"Then, one day, out of the clear blue, Stevie comes up to me and says, 'Dad, if we need to move for Steffi we need to move. I can wrestle anywhere,'" Steve Sr. said.

"My sister had one opportunity for the Olympic team," Steve Jr. said. "We could figure it out."

Steve Sr. talked to five different wrestling coaches at high schools, determined to have Steve Jr. find his way to the best possible situation. They ended up at Red Mountain in Mesa. It almost became meaningless.

Right before the family was about to move, Steve Jr. found a lump on his left testicle. The doctor in Pennsylvania believed it was a hydrocele, a common wrestling malady where fluid fills a sac in the scrotum, causing swelling.

Six months later, the testicle had gotten hard and twice the size. He had cancer.

"They were telling me I was never going to wrestle again," Steve Jr. said.

His father was a wreck.

"My little boy," Steve Sr. said. "It wasn't until the doctor took me into his office and said, 'You need to be there to support your son.' I was a mess. That 'C word' is nasty."

At 17, going into his final year of high school, Junior wasn't a wreck. He was determined to not let it derail him. As it turned out, he's determined not to let anything derail him. As the cancer went into remission following extensive surgery, Junior was undefeated in his last year of high school, losing only when he dislocated his shoulder in the state semifinals.

He was named Red Mountain's 2003 Male Athlete of the Year. He twice swept the Grand Canyon State games at his weight class in collegiate style, Greco-Roman, and freestyle, on either side of his diagnosis. He had scholarship offers, but chose to stay home and walk on at Arizona State, a school with its share of high-level wrestling history.