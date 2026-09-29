Cardinals Mascot Big Red To Celebrate Birthday With Free Event

Arizona Cardinals team mascot Big Red is inviting fans of all ages to help celebrate his birthday with a free, family-friendly party on Oct. 5 from 3-6 p.m. at Chandler SCHEELS (3199 W. Chandler Blvd.).

The celebration will feature an afternoon of games, activities, prizes and plenty of fun, with Cardinals Cheer and several of Big Red's mascot friends from across the Valley joining the festivities.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet Big Red and his mascot friends, take photos and participate in activities throughout SCHEELS. Raising Cane's and Coca-Cola will also be on-site with special activations for attendees to enjoy.

The event is free and open to all families. Fans are encouraged to RSVP by texting BIG RED to 602-806-9090. Big Red will be "manning" the SMS line in the days leading up to the celebration, sending guests special messages and updates ahead of his big day.

Parents can register their children for the free Cardinals Kids Club co-presented by SCHEELS and Raising Cane's in advance at azcardinals.com/kidsclub or on-site at the event. Members receive access to exclusive events, giveaways and ticket discounts throughout the year. At Big Red's Birthday Party, members will receive a printed membership badge and Big Red's Birthday Passport, which will guide families through experiences around SCHEELS and unlock a variety of birthday rewards, including free ice cream, a Ferris wheel ride, arcade games, mini bowling, photo opportunities and entries to win raffle prizes.