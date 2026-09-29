 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Mascot Big Red To Celebrate Birthday With Free Event

Party at Chandler Scheels on Oct. 5

Sep 29, 2026 at 11:15 AM
MAR658_Big Red's Birthday Party - Invitation_Web-1920x1080

Arizona Cardinals team mascot Big Red is inviting fans of all ages to help celebrate his birthday with a free, family-friendly party on Oct. 5 from 3-6 p.m. at Chandler SCHEELS (3199 W. Chandler Blvd.).

The celebration will feature an afternoon of games, activities, prizes and plenty of fun, with Cardinals Cheer and several of Big Red's mascot friends from across the Valley joining the festivities.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet Big Red and his mascot friends, take photos and participate in activities throughout SCHEELS. Raising Cane's and Coca-Cola will also be on-site with special activations for attendees to enjoy.

The event is free and open to all families. Fans are encouraged to RSVP by texting BIG RED to 602-806-9090. Big Red will be "manning" the SMS line in the days leading up to the celebration, sending guests special messages and updates ahead of his big day.

Parents can register their children for the free Cardinals Kids Club co-presented by SCHEELS and Raising Cane's in advance at azcardinals.com/kidsclub or on-site at the event. Members receive access to exclusive events, giveaways and ticket discounts throughout the year. At Big Red's Birthday Party, members will receive a printed membership badge and Big Red's Birthday Passport, which will guide families through experiences around SCHEELS and unlock a variety of birthday rewards, including free ice cream, a Ferris wheel ride, arcade games, mini bowling, photo opportunities and entries to win raffle prizes.

The celebration is being hosted in partnership with Chandler SCHEELS, with support from Raising Cane's and Coca-Cola. Together, the organizations will help create an interactive afternoon of Cardinals family fun throughout the store.

Related Content

news

How To Watch: Sandra Day O'Conner at Xavier College Prep, Flag Football Game of the Week

Check out all the ways to watch and live stream Sandra Day O'Conner at Xavier College Prep on September 29, 2026

news

How To Watch: Casteel at Millennium, Flag Football Game of the Week

Check out all the ways to watch and live stream Casteel at Millennium on September 23, 2026

news

Jay Parry Receives Inaugural Violet Bidwill Legacy Award

In partnership with Wise Arizona, honor named after 1st NFL female owner

news

Cardinals And Arizona Ford Dealers Announce Celebration Plans For Latino Heritage Month

news

How To Watch: Highland at Campo Verde, Flag Football Game of the Week

Check out all the ways to watch and live stream Highland at Campo Verde on September 15, 2026.

news

Cardinals Girls High School Flag Football Presented By State Farm Returns On Arizona's Family Sports

Third annual all-star experience set for Cardinals-Cowboys halftime

news

Larry Fitzgerald's Hospital Visits Left Impact Close To Home

Thanksgiving night arrival epitomized legend's community mindset

news

Cardinals Flying Arizona Athletes And Coaches To Compete In 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

First pro sports team to transport Special Olympians in history of airlift program

news

Cardinals Send Off More Than 275 High School Students On Annual Washington D.C. Trip

Team has hosted event for five years to help kids understand government

news

After 20 Years, Larry Fitzgerald Hosts His Last Supper (Club)

Hall of Fame wide receiver sets up his foundation with endowment

news

After Hosting Charity Basketball Game, Mack Wilson Sr. Ready To Return To Football

Linebacker returning from rib injury to spearhead Cardinals defense

Advertising