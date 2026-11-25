On a random day a few months after their fourth child was born, Casey Kreiter and his family received a message from a family that was in the hospital.
The family reached out to say thank you.
Their child had an accident and was forced to spend multiple days at The Valley Hospital in New Jersey, the same location where Meghan Kreiter had just given birth. And the message they received was that the injured child was enjoying himself playing on a mobile gaming station.
The gaming station was designed to make a kid's experience in the hospital more comfortable. And it had been gifted by the Kreiters.
Kreiter and his family, in partnership with Gamers Outreach, donated two GO Karts to the hospital's pediatric unit. On Sunday when the Cardinals host the Commanders in their My Cause My Cleats game, Kreiter will be representing Gamers Outreach.
"It's never about us, because it's about the kids, the hospital, and the organization itself," Kreiter said. "That message, it was one of those things that was super fulfilling. They do make a difference. And obviously going, you see them all the time. It's an incredible thing watching it."
Kreiter's cleats are maroon with colorful gaming controllers stenciled throughout the cleat. The slogan "helping others level up" is also spelled out near the heel of the cleat. After the game on Sunday, Kreiter will send off his cleats to Gamers Outreach to be auctioned off with the funds going towards building more GO Karts.
The Cardinals have 28 players and seven coaches who will take part in the leaguewide initiative. Some players are representing their own foundations like defensive lineman Roy Lopez and tight end Trey McBride. Others are tapping into the local community, such as cornerback Kalen King, who will represent Feeding America (Arizona) and the United Food Bank. Right guard Isaiah Adams' cleat will shine light on the Boys & Girls Club Guadalupe.
There are other national organizations which will be acknowledged. Players like defensive lineman Dante Stills, linebacker Jack Gibbens, and others are honoring their family members and their health battles through the cleat design.
Running back Bam Knight will highlight the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
"I picked this foundation because it resonated with me personally," Knight said. "My second year in the NFL, I dealt with a lot of adversity and went through a stage of depression. It's something people out in the world, myself included, don't really talk about or feel comfortable seeking help with. This was the perfect chance to bring light to that cause."
Growing up in Iowa, through the children's hospital outside of Kinnick Stadium, Kreiter saw firsthand how much of an impact sports and initiatives like this can have on families. During his first season with the Cardinals, Kreiter and some Cardinals teammates have visited the Phoenix Children's hospital.
The hope is the My Cause My Cleats campaign continues to put a spotlight on organizations and gives fans an opportunity to support not just the Cardinals, but their causes.
"Tying in video games, which I've loved my whole life, and helping kids in need," Kreiter said. "It was an easy connection."