On a random day a few months after their fourth child was born, Casey Kreiter and his family received a message from a family that was in the hospital.

The family reached out to say thank you.

Their child had an accident and was forced to spend multiple days at The Valley Hospital in New Jersey, the same location where Meghan Kreiter had just given birth. And the message they received was that the injured child was enjoying himself playing on a mobile gaming station.

The gaming station was designed to make a kid's experience in the hospital more comfortable. And it had been gifted by the Kreiters.

Kreiter and his family, in partnership with Gamers Outreach, donated two GO Karts to the hospital's pediatric unit. On Sunday when the Cardinals host the Commanders in their My Cause My Cleats game, Kreiter will be representing Gamers Outreach.

"It's never about us, because it's about the kids, the hospital, and the organization itself," Kreiter said. "That message, it was one of those things that was super fulfilling. They do make a difference. And obviously going, you see them all the time. It's an incredible thing watching it."

Kreiter's cleats are maroon with colorful gaming controllers stenciled throughout the cleat. The slogan "helping others level up" is also spelled out near the heel of the cleat. After the game on Sunday, Kreiter will send off his cleats to Gamers Outreach to be auctioned off with the funds going towards building more GO Karts.