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How To Watch: Sandra Day O'Conner at Xavier College Prep, Flag Football Game of the Week

Check out all the ways to watch and live stream Sandra Day O'Conner at Xavier College Prep on September 29, 2026

Sep 29, 2026 at 07:46 AM
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The "Arizona Cardinals Girls High School Flag Football Game of the Week presented by State Farm ®" will return to Arizona's Family Sports (AZFS) for the third consecutive year in 2026.

The initiative, which debuted in 2024, made the Cardinals the first NFL team to produce and broadcast a weekly girls high school flag football game. Entering its third season, the Cardinals remain the only NFL team with a weekly girls high school flag football broadcast, continuing the organization's commitment to growing the game and creating greater visibility and opportunities for female athletes.

This week the Sandra Day O'Conner Eagles take on the Xavier College Prep Gators on Tuesday, September 29 at 6 p.m. MST.

WATCH ON TV

  • Craig Grialou (play-by-play), Chris Streveler (analyst) and Dani Sureck (sideline)

Phoenix/Flagstaff

  • Antenna - Channel 44, Channel 32 (Flagstaff/N. Arizona)
  • Cox Cable - Channel 13
  • Dish - Channel 44
  • DirecTV - Channel 32
  • Fubo - available
  • Optimum - Channel 38 (Bullhead City, Flagstaff, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Parker
  • Optimum - Channel 225 (Payson, Strawberry/Pine, Sedona)

Tucson

  • Antenna - Channel 13.3
  • Cox Cable - Channel 19
  • Fubo - available

Yuma

  • Antenna - Channel 27
  • Fubo - available

WATCH ON LIVE STREAM

SEASON SCHEDULE

Highland at Campo VerdeSeptember 1541-16 Highland
Casteel at MillenniumSeptember 2310-7 Casteel
Sandra Day O'Conner at XavierSeptember 296 p.m.
Chaparral at AZ College PrepOctober 76 p.m.
Red Mountain at SalpointeOctober 136 p.m.
Marana at Corona del SolOctober 206 p.m.
Chandler at HamiltonOctober 266 p.m.
Liberty at Mountain RidgeNovember 36 p.m.

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