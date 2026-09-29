How To Watch: Sandra Day O'Conner at Xavier College Prep, Flag Football Game of the Week

The "Arizona Cardinals Girls High School Flag Football Game of the Week presented by State Farm ®" will return to Arizona's Family Sports (AZFS) for the third consecutive year in 2026.
The initiative, which debuted in 2024, made the Cardinals the first NFL team to produce and broadcast a weekly girls high school flag football game. Entering its third season, the Cardinals remain the only NFL team with a weekly girls high school flag football broadcast, continuing the organization's commitment to growing the game and creating greater visibility and opportunities for female athletes.
This week the Sandra Day O'Conner Eagles take on the Xavier College Prep Gators on Tuesday, September 29 at 6 p.m. MST.
WATCH ON TV
- Craig Grialou (play-by-play), Chris Streveler (analyst) and Dani Sureck (sideline)
Phoenix/Flagstaff
- Antenna - Channel 44, Channel 32 (Flagstaff/N. Arizona)
- Cox Cable - Channel 13
- Dish - Channel 44
- DirecTV - Channel 32
- Fubo - available
- Optimum - Channel 38 (Bullhead City, Flagstaff, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Parker
- Optimum - Channel 225 (Payson, Strawberry/Pine, Sedona)
Tucson
- Antenna - Channel 13.3
- Cox Cable - Channel 19
- Fubo - available
Yuma
- Antenna - Channel 27
- Fubo - available
WATCH ON LIVE STREAM
- azcardinals.com
- WATCH ON MOBILE
SEASON SCHEDULE