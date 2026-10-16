Cardinals Chosen As Innovative Philanthropic Company Of Year By Phoenix Business Journal

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club was named the recipient of the Innovative Philanthropic Company Award today at the Phoenix Business Journal's 10th annual "Corporate Philanthropy Awards." The team was nominated by the Barrow Neurological Foundation for its contributions to the Arizona community.

Through the Arizona Cardinals Foundation, the team is dedicated to supporting Arizona's special needs community while serving as the central hub for the organization's philanthropic efforts. Beyond the Foundation, the Cardinals support a wide range of initiatives focused on advancing civic education, expanding access to youth sports and providing essential resources to families and communities throughout Arizona.

Over the past year, the Cardinals reinvested $2.7 million into the Arizona community, partnering with more than 250 organizations and impacting approximately 28,500 Arizonans through charitable programs and community outreach efforts.

CARDINALS CLIMB: A major milestone in the organization's philanthropic efforts was the launch of the inaugural Cardinals Climb: Hike for Special Needs which raised over $2 million for Arizona's special needs community. More than 3,500 individuals participated across nearly 200 teams at the event which featured four unique hiking trails set up throughout State Farm Stadium that finished on the 50-yard line and included a post-event concert. For more information about the event and to register for the second annual Cardinals Climb that will take place on February 20th, 2027, please visit www.CardinalsClimb.com.

CIVICS MATTERS: The Cardinals also continued their commitment to civic education through the Civics Matters initiative. For the fifth consecutive year, the team sent 280 student delegates representing 55 Arizona schools to Washington, D.C. on the Cardinals team plane for its annual Civics Matters trip. In January, the inaugural Civics Matters Summit welcomed more than 4,500 students to State Farm Stadium for a day of civic education, engagement and inspiration, while providing access to a new year-round online learning hub.

Additional community efforts by the team included donating $250,000 in equipment to Arizona youth football athletes, investing $110,000 to help 66 Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) schools establish girls flag football programs and broadcasting 18 high school football games and eight girls flag football games to increase visibility and access to the sport. The Cardinals also distributed 360,000 essential relief items, including food, water, blankets and other critical supplies to communities in need throughout Arizona.