Josh Johnson was asked how he felt on Monday.

"Like I just played football for the first time in three months," the quarterback joked.

The quarterback was feeling the effects of playing his first game over the weekend. After the game, Johnson said he felt gratitude for the opportunity to play. The next day, he said he felt gratitude for the opportunity to provide.

The Cardinals hosted the annual "Feed the Hungry" event at the Phoenix Rescue Mission – Changing Lives Center. It's the 24th time the Cardinals held the Thanksgiving celebration. Johnson, some teammates, Nicole Bidwill, front office staff, and the cheerleaders served dinner to over 150 women and children.

"For me, when things are challenging, rocky with ups and downs, the more humble I can be, always puts me in a great place of discernment to understand what to do next," Johnson said. "I missed our turkey drive for my foundation (Sunday) because we were playing. By the grace of God, my new organization I'm a part of was having something today that's similar. I'm glad to be a part of it because I wasn't able to be home yesterday."

Johnson was joined by tight ends Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins, and Kenny Yeboah, running back Evan Hull, and offensive linemen Hayden Conner and Val Senn.

Higgins stood behind the counter, wearing a Cardinals apron, putting the various Thanksgiving foods on the plate. Afterwards, he was walking around, dishing out desserts to everyone who wanted.

"It's always great to give back in any way you can, and seeing the smile on these families' faces, bringing some holiday cheer, and being able to feed the families is very important and it's a special thing to do," Higgins said. "It's incredible. I don't think words can quite explain what it means to me, but it's impactful more than anything, and that's a special thing to see."

Higgins was also in attendance last year to serve the meals. Back in college at Stanford, he would do community work in the San Francisco area to give back to nearby impoverished communities.

It's well documented how many teams Johnson has played for and how many cities he has lived in. His time in the Valley has been short, but it was important to be involved quickly.