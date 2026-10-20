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How To Watch: Marana at Corona del Sol, Flag Football Game of the Week

Check out all the ways to watch and live stream Marana at Corona del Sol on October 20, 2026

Oct 20, 2026 at 08:01 AM
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The "Arizona Cardinals Girls High School Flag Football Game of the Week presented by State Farm ®" will return to Arizona's Family Sports (AZFS) for the third consecutive year in 2026.

The initiative, which debuted in 2024, made the Cardinals the first NFL team to produce and broadcast a weekly girls high school flag football game. Entering its third season, the Cardinals remain the only NFL team with a weekly girls high school flag football broadcast, continuing the organization's commitment to growing the game and creating greater visibility and opportunities for female athletes.

This week the Marana Tigers take on the Corona del Sol Aztecs on Tuesday, October 20 at 6 p.m. MST.

WATCH ON TV

  • Jody Jackson (play-by-play), Rob Fredrickson (analyst) and Dani Sureck (sideline)

Phoenix/Flagstaff

  • Antenna - Channel 44, Channel 32 (Flagstaff/N. Arizona)
  • Cox Cable - Channel 13
  • Dish - Channel 44
  • DirecTV - Channel 32
  • Fubo - available
  • Optimum - Channel 38 (Bullhead City, Flagstaff, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Parker
  • Optimum - Channel 225 (Payson, Strawberry/Pine, Sedona)

Tucson

  • Antenna - Channel 13.3
  • Cox Cable - Channel 19
  • Fubo - available

Yuma

  • Antenna - Channel 27
  • Fubo - available

WATCH ON LIVE STREAM

SEASON SCHEDULE

Highland at Campo VerdeSeptember 1541-16 Highland
Casteel at MillenniumSeptember 2310-7 Casteel
Sandra Day O'Conner at XavierSeptember 2934-21 Sandra Day O'Conner
Chaparral at AZ College PrepOctober 721-20 AZ College Prep
Red Mountain at SalpointeOctober 1335-0 Salpointe
Marana at Corona del SolOctober 206 p.m.
Chandler at HamiltonOctober 266 p.m.
Liberty at Mountain RidgeNovember 36 p.m.

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