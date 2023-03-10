Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Cut Markus Golden, Bring Back Greg Dortch

Veteran linebacker had one year left on contract

Mar 10, 2023 at 04:03 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Linebacker Markus Golden had 2.5 sacks in 2022.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Linebacker Markus Golden had 2.5 sacks in 2022.

Markus Golden was elated when he was traded back to the Cardinals in 2020.

But with a new front office and new coaching staff -- a reality that often leads to roster overhaul -- the Cardinals, despite giving him a training camp extension last year under the old regime, released the veteran linebacker on Friday.

The Cardinals did re-sign wide receiver Greg Dortch, who had been scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent. Dortch had 52 catches for 467 yards and two touchdowns last season after making only three receptions his first two NFL seasons. He signed his one-year tender offer.

Cutting Golden will save the Cardinals $3.08 million on the cap, according to overthecap.com, while leaving $1.08M in dead money.

After leading the team in sacks with 11 in 2021, Golden missed much of training camp with a toe injury while also looking for a raise and extension. He got a one-year extension late in camp and returned to the field. But in 17 games his production was not the same, finishing with 2½ sacks as the Cardinals tried to use younger edge rushers Myjai Sanders and Cameron Thomas as much as possible.

Golden was a second-round pick of the Cardinals in 2015, leaving as a free agent for the New York Giants in 2019 before being dealt back to the Cardinals in 2020 following the season-ending injury to Chandler Jones.

Dortch was a key part of the offense early last season when DeAndre Hopkins was suspended, but his use varied greatly based on who else was injured and/or available at the time.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Robbie Anderson

Production not enough after midseason trade from Panthers

news

Cardinals Claim Offensive Lineman Hayden Howerton Off Waivers

Former Patriot can play across the interior

news

Bernhard Seikovits Among 14 'Futures' Cardinals Sign For 2023

Team also adds bodies at all three specialists positions

news

With Hopkins Out For Sunday, Cardinals Sign Andre Baccellia To Roster

Team elevates long snapper Hunter Bradley

news

Budda Baker Heads To IR As Cardinals Juggle Roster Again

Long snapper added to practice squad to fill void of Brewer injury

news

Byron Murphy's Season Ends As Cardinals Put Him On Injured Reserve

Cornerback has been troubled with back issue; Dogbe promoted to roster

news

Cardinals Activate Will Hernandez From Injured Reserve

Veteran return will help offensive line down stretch

news

Kyler Murray, Rondale Moore Go To IR, Cardinals Sign QB David Blough

Will Hernandez designated to return; Maxx Williams signed to 53 among moves

news

Maxx Williams Gets Final Elevation By Cardinals Against Patriots

Team also brings up Pharoh Cooper for game

news

Marquise Brown Activated; D.J. Humphries, Zach Ertz To Injured Reserve

Four of five offensive line starters now on injured list

news

Cardinals Bring Back Pharoh Cooper To Practice Squad

Moore, Dortch injuries lead to need at wide receiver

Advertising