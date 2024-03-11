Defense Still Leveling Up With Report Of Mack Wilson Arrival

The first day of free agency negotiations saw the Cardinals focus on a defense that needed pieces. First came a cornerback. Then a couple of defensive linemen. Now, the report of a linebacker.

The Cardinals have agreed to a three-year deal with Mack Wilson, a one-time fifth-round pick of the Browns who was traded to the Patriots two seasons ago. He has six sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception in his career.

Kyzir White is coming off injury but he played well before he got hurt. The other two veteran inside linebackers on the roster — Josh Woods and Krys Barnes — are both free agents. UPDATE: Barnes' agents on Instagram announced he was returning to the Cardinals on a one-year deal.