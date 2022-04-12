Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Cornerback

Trent McDuffie, Kaiir Elam, Andrew Booth among potential picks

Apr 12, 2022 at 10:34 AM
Kevin Parrish headshot
Kevin Parrish Jr.

azcardinals.com

Fixed POrimer cornerback

With the first few waves of free agency in the rearview, the Cardinals are in the midst of their annual draft prep. GM Steve Keim will lay the groundwork to bring in a new class of rookies to supplement the roster already built and forge a direction upon which a few more free agents are likely to be signed.

Here is the second position group breakdown.

More draft primers: WR

Players Under Contract: Byron Murphy Jr., Marco Wilson, Jeff Gladney Jace Whittaker, Breon Borders, Nate Brooks.

Need: High

The Cardinals' situation: Cornerback remains a critical position the Cardinals must address heading into the draft. The team could use a surefire No.1 on the depth chart and Robert Alford's solid production last season may have to be replaced. Byron Murphy Jr. had a good 2021 as the team's main defensive back, but he's best when operating from the slot. Marco Wilson had a decent rookie season and should improve in 2022. Keim this offseason added Jeff Gladney, a physical cornerback capable of playing inside and outside, and hopes the former first-round pick can play a role.

The draft class: LSU's Derek Stingley Jr., Washington's Trent McDuffie and Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner headline a talented class of cornerback prospects. The trio will likely be taken before the Cardinals' pick at No. 23. But if Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr., Florida State's Kaiir Elam or Washington's Kyler Gordon are still available, don't be shocked if the Cardinals select one. They all have upside and would help defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's press coverage secondary in 2022.

The conclusion: Cornerback is certainly in play in the first round, and definitely figures to be a position addressed at some point in the draft. Alford could still return this season. Murphy and Wilson should take the next step in 2022. Gladney could be a hit. The Cardinals' secondary should be in good shape next season if Keim can add a promising young cornerback.

Notable NFL Draft Cornerbacks Prospects

Images of the top wide cornerbacks prospects heading into the draft.

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
1 / 20

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Washington's Trent McDuffie warms-up before an NCAA college football game against Montana Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
2 / 20

Washington's Trent McDuffie warms-up before an NCAA college football game against Montana Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/AP
Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner defends against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
3 / 20

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner defends against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/AP
Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) stands on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson won 30-0. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
4 / 20

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) stands on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson won 30-0. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Sean Rayford/AP
Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam (5) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
5 / 20

Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam (5) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Baylor safety Jalen Pitre (8) on the field in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)
6 / 20

Baylor safety Jalen Pitre (8) on the field in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)

Tim Heitman/AP
Auburn defensive back Roger McCreary (23) against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
7 / 20

Auburn defensive back Roger McCreary (23) against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/AP
Washington defensive back Kyler Gordon in action against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
8 / 20

Washington defensive back Kyler Gordon in action against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/AP
Mississippi State defensive back Martin Emerson (1) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
9 / 20

Mississippi State defensive back Martin Emerson (1) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/AP
Sam Houston State defensive back Zyon McCollum speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
10 / 20

Sam Houston State defensive back Zyon McCollum speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP
LSU cornerback Cordale Flott (25) celebrates a defensive stop in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
11 / 20

LSU cornerback Cordale Flott (25) celebrates a defensive stop in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/AP
Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
12 / 20

Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/AP
UTSA defensive back Tariq Woolen participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
13 / 20

UTSA defensive back Tariq Woolen participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (5) drops back into coverage against Indiana during their NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 02, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
14 / 20

Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (5) drops back into coverage against Indiana during their NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 02, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/AP
Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) warms up prior to an NCAA college football game against Murray State Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
15 / 20

Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) warms up prior to an NCAA college football game against Murray State Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/AP
Oregon cornerback Mykael Wright during an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
16 / 20

Oregon cornerback Mykael Wright during an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich (31) follows a play during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
17 / 20

Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich (31) follows a play during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Virginia Tech defensive back Jermaine Waller participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
18 / 20

Virginia Tech defensive back Jermaine Waller participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor plays against Pittsburgh during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
19 / 20

Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor plays against Pittsburgh during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/AP
Chamarri Conner rallies the home crowd during the Boston College Virginia Tech Football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Bell)
20 / 20

Chamarri Conner rallies the home crowd during the Boston College Virginia Tech Football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Bell)

Matt Bell/AP
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Wide Receiver

Jahan Dotson, Treylon Burks, Jameson Williams could be options at No. 23

Advertising