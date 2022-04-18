Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Defensive Line

Georgia tandem of Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis top potential picks

Apr 18, 2022 at 09:31 AM
With the first few waves of free agency in the rear view, the Cardinals are in the midst of their annual draft prep. GM Steve Keim will lay the groundwork to bring in a new class of rookies to supplement the roster already built and forge a direction upon which a few more free agents are likely to be signed.

Here is the next position group breakdown.

Draft primer: defensive line

Players under contract: J.J. Watt, Rashard Lawrence, Zach Allen, Michael Dogbe, Leki Fotu, Matt Dickerson, Jonathan Ledbetter

Need: High

The Cardinals' situation: J.J. Watt, impact-wise, was having an excellent first year in the desert before missing most of the season with a shoulder injury. The veteran should be fully healthy by training camp. Zach Allen showed signs of breaking out in his third season. Rashard Lawrence could start this year at nose tackle. Michael Dogbe, Leki Fotu, and the 2022 draft pick in the coming weeks will likely fill the rotation. It's also a possibility Corey Peters will re-sign later this offseason.

The draft class: Georgia's Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis headline the defensive line prospects in the draft. The duo project to be first-round picks in the coming weeks. They could be taken early or fall to the Cardinals' pick at No.23. It will almost certainly be something the Cardinals watch closely. Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey and Texas A&M's Demarvin Leal could also emerge as options, depending on how things shake out.

The conclusion: Since adding an interior defensive lineman remains a need, the Cardinals will likely draft one in the coming weeks to replace Jordan Phillips, who the team released earlier this offseason, and help improve the run defense. The Cardinals surrendered 114.9 rushing yards per contest this season. Wyatt and Davis are two names that have been linked to the team as potential selections.

Notable NFL Draft Defensive Lineman Prospects

Images of the top defensive linemen prospects heading into the draft.

Devonte Wyatt runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Devonte Wyatt runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) celebrates after sacking Auburn quarterback Bo Nix during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) celebrates after sacking Auburn quarterback Bo Nix during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

National Team defensive lineman Travis Jones of Connecticut (57) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National Team defensive lineman Travis Jones of Connecticut (57) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) lines up against SMU during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) lines up against SMU during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (8) defends during an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 33-14. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (8) defends during an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 33-14. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

West defensive lineman Matthew Butler, of Tennessee, (94) warms up before the East West Shrine Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
West defensive lineman Matthew Butler, of Tennessee, (94) warms up before the East West Shrine Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) lines up during an NCAA football game against Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) lines up during an NCAA football game against Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia stands on field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against California Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. UCLA won 42-14. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia stands on field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against California Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. UCLA won 42-14. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Kentucky defensive tackle Marquan McCall (50) celebrates a play during an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Kentucky defensive tackle Marquan McCall (50) celebrates a play during an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Texas A&M defensive lineman Jayden Peevy (20) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Texas A&M defensive lineman Jayden Peevy (20) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Texas A&M defensive lineman Jayden Peevy (20) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Texas A&M defensive lineman Jayden Peevy (20) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

